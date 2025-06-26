Yankees’ prospect with 99 MPH fastball gets top-100 prospect recognition

Cam Schlittler has exploded onto the scene for the New York Yankees, as the right-hander has taken another massive leap in development after breaking out in 2024.

Adding some more zip to his fastball while developing a brand-new cutter, Schlittler has become one of the best prospects in the Yankees’ organization, and Baseball America is taking notice.

Baseball America has named Cam Schlittler a top-100 prospect, joining New York’s top prospect George Lombard Jr. on the list in their most recent update.

They’ve ranked Schlittler no. 100 overall and Lombard Jr. no. 20 overall on their top 100, and while the Yankees are still their ways away from being considered a top-flight farm system, the building blocks are starting to emerge.

It’s also a huge moment for Cam Schlittler himself, who was a 7th Round pick in 2022 that sat just 90 MPH on his fastball two years ago, and has displayed the ability to hold 96-97 throughout an entire start.

Cam Schlittler Joins a Rising George Lombard Jr. as Yankees’ Top 100 Representatives

The Yankees were in a precarious situation with their farm system entering 2024, as they would be graduating both Will Warren and Jasson Dominguez who were two of their five best prospects entering the season.

Furthermore, they had graduated multiple top-100 prospects on Baseball America’s top-100 including Luis Gil, Austin Wells, and Anthony Volpe between 2022-2023 while trading Drew Thorpe and Agustin Ramirez.

If you asked prospect evaluators back in 2023 who would be part of the next wave to replenish the pitching depth that was left in shambles following a slew of trades, Cam Schlittler wouldn’t have been one of the first names to come up.

Throwing a meek 90 MPH while lacking the depth of arsenal or command to go deep into ganmes, Schlittler looked more like organizational depth or a reliever, but he’s developed rapidly with the Bronx Bombers.

Sporting a 2.18 ERA and 33% strikeout rate, the right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in Minor League Baseball this year with true middle-of-the-rotation upside.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

George Lombard Jr. remains the top prospect in the Yankees’ organization, as the shortstop bumped up a couple of spots due to some graduations since the May update.

When players such as Jac Caglianone and Roman Anthony graduate, he will likely be considered closer to a top 20 prospect in the game.

He has hit better in the Eastern League over the last couple of weeks, and if he continues to display game power at the Double-A level he could be considered a top 10 prospect in the sport.

The combination of power, speed, and defense at a premium position make George Lombard Jr. one of the best prospects in the sport, and the Yankees internally hold the 2023 first-round pick in a high regard.