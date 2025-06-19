Yankees promote relief arm with nasty fastball, place Yerry De los Santos on injured list

The New York Yankees quietly shuffled their bullpen on Thursday, swapping a right-hander for a lefty with velocity.

They placed reliever Yerry De Los Santos on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort, interrupting what had been a quietly effective run.

In his place, the Yankees called up left-hander Jayvien Sandridge, giving him his first opportunity at the big-league level.

De Los Santos brought stability without flash

De Los Santos may not have been flashy, but he carved out value by inducing ground balls and avoiding costly barrels.

Through 20 innings this season, the 26-year-old posted a 1.80 ERA while striking out 13 batters and keeping hard contact to a minimum.

He ranked in the 90th percentile in barrel rate and 96th in ground ball rate, generating soft contact and letting his defense work.

Despite walking 12.9% of batters and carrying a low 14% strikeout rate, he avoided damage with sharp command below the knees.

De Los Santos was a reminder that not every reliever needs overpowering velocity to contribute — he won by staying under control.

His absence won’t make headlines, but for a team in need of bullpen stability, the timing is less than ideal.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Jayvien Sandridge gets his first MLB look

To fill the gap, the Yankees are turning to Jayvien Sandridge, a left-hander who’s been quietly surging in Triple-A.

Sandridge has a 3.00 ERA across 12 innings this season but has been especially dominant over his last seven, posting a 1.29 ERA.

He features a four-seam fastball that averages 94.4 mph and pairs it with a slider around 85 mph for deception.

His slider gives hitters a different look and could be an effective weapon against left-handed bats late in games.

The Yankees haven’t had much lefty depth in the bullpen, so Sandridge could be a fresh arm with a chance to stick.

While this is his MLB debut, the 26-year-old brings a calm presence and a proven ability to keep hitters off balance.

Another injury adds pressure to the roster

In addition to the bullpen move, the Yankees transferred utility player Oswald Cabrera to the 60-day injured list.

Cabrera suffered a fractured ankle, a tough blow for a roster that has leaned on his versatility when healthy.

His absence further limits infield flexibility and puts added pressure on an offense that’s already running cold.

The Yankees are now juggling injuries in both the bullpen and position player group, testing their organizational depth.

This stretch of adversity might feel like déjà vu for fans — summer fatigue has hit this team in recent years too.

