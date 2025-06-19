The Yankees just ran into a major defensive problem

The New York Yankees are built on the backbone of elite pitching and airtight defense — but that foundation is starting to crack.

Third-year infielder Anthony Volpe, once considered a defensive rock, suddenly looks like a player searching for equilibrium.

Volpe’s offensive growth hasn’t solved everything

Anthony Volpe entered the season needing to improve his bat, and in many ways, he’s started to do just that.

Over 260 at-bats, he’s slashing .235/.307/.419 with eight homers and a .726 OPS — modest but improved numbers from last year.

He’s hovering around league average in many categories, giving the Yankees more than just speed and energy from the shortstop position.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Defense slipping for one of the game’s best

What’s troubling is the unexpected regression in Volpe’s calling card: his glove. He currently has zero Outs Above Average in 2025.

After ranking among the league’s top defensive shortstops last season, his decline this year has been both surprising and costly.

It came to a head on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels in a tight 3–2 loss at Yankee Stadium.

A costly mistake changes the game

With a chance to escape a jam, Volpe botched a routine double-play ball, allowing a run to score in a winnable game.

That singular miscue turned what should’ve been a clean inning into a momentum swing that ultimately cost the Yankees the win.

In a stretch where the bats have gone cold, defensive lapses become magnified, and Volpe’s slip couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Yankees can’t afford lapses during offensive slump

When the Yankees aren’t hitting — and right now they’re stuck in a painful slump — every mistake looms large.

Volpe has become symbolic of the team’s inconsistency: when his bat heats up, his glove cools off, and vice versa.

It’s like trying to balance on a seesaw that won’t sit still — every gain feels offset by a step in the other direction.

Searching for balance and rhythm

Volpe is still just 24 and growing, and the expectation that he’ll be perfect on both sides is probably unrealistic.

But the Yankees rely on him as a core player, and he’s got to find a way to be more reliable at shortstop.

Even if his offense fluctuates, the Yankees need his defense to be a steady presence, especially in close games.

Pressure mounts as division race tightens

The Yankees once held a 5.5-game lead in the AL East — that’s now shrunk to 1.5 games amid their cold streak.

The team is running out of margin for error, and players like Volpe can’t afford to let defensive struggles linger much longer.

There’s still time for him to bounce back, but right now, the Yankees are feeling the weight of every mistake.

