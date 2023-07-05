Yankees promote promising outfield prospect to triple-A

Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees made the exciting move to promote their promising outfield prospect, Everson Pereira, to Triple-A Scranton following an impressive stint in Double-A Somerset.

The 22-year-old Venezuelan has spent this season in Somerset, where he demonstrated his hitting prowess. He slashed an impressive .291/.362/.545 and hit 10 home runs while driving in 31 RBI across 46 games. Pereira has been with Somerset since July of last year and quickly rose to become the Yankees’ no. 3 prospect in 2022.

Having displayed both power and consistent contact skills, Pereira is rapidly ascending through the ranks of the minor leagues. If his trajectory continues, he may soon find himself donning Yankee pinstripes.

Pereira’s Scorching Start in Triple-A

In his Triple-A debut, Pereira left an immediate impact. He smashed a three-run home run to right-center field in his first at-bat with the RailRiders on Tuesday, finishing the game with a 2-for-5 record, including the home run.

Currently, Pereira is the Yankees’ fourth-rated prospect, ranking behind OF Spencer Jones, C Austin Wells, and OF Jasson Dominguez. According to MLB.com, his expected arrival to the big leagues is projected for 2024. However, if his high performance in Scranton continues, there’s potential for him to be included in the Yankees’ September call-ups when the rosters expand to 40 players.

Potential Impact on Yankees’ Lineup

The Yankees are in dire need of a skilled outfielder, and the timeline for Aaron Judge’s return remains uncertain. This opens up the possibility of Pereira joining the big leagues as early as this season.

Although it seems more probable that the Yankees will keep Pereira in Triple-A for the remainder of the season to further hone his batting skills, his steady progression through the minor league system is a promising sign. His potential to contribute significantly to the Yankees’ Major League squad is becoming increasingly apparent.

