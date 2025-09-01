Yankees promote premium defensive catcher with extra roster spot

The New York Yankees made a pair of notable roster moves on Monday, bolstering both their pitching staff and catching depth.

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was activated from his rehab assignment, while catcher J.C. Escarra was recalled from Triple-A for another opportunity.

Both moves provide stability for different reasons, as the Yankees continue tinkering with their roster ahead of the stretch run.

It’s a reminder of how critical depth becomes late in the season when injuries and fatigue can quickly test a team.

J.C. Escarra gets another look

Escarra, 30, has played 40 games in the majors this season, though his offensive production has been limited overall.

He’s hitting .202/.296/.333 with 11 RBIs, carrying a 78 wRC+, meaning he’s been 22% below league average at the plate.

Ben Rice’s emergence as a power-hitting option forced Escarra’s earlier demotion, but his time in Triple-A was encouragingly productive.

Across 18 games with Scranton, he slashed .308/.413/.415 with a 127 wRC+, showing improved patience and contact quality in the minors.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Defensive value sets him apart

Even if his bat lags behind, Escarra has shown defensive qualities that keep him in the conversation for roster spots.

He ranks above average in both pitch framing and pop time, giving pitchers confidence and limiting the running game effectively.

That defensive reliability makes him a valuable insurance option, especially behind primary catchers Austin Wells and Rice.

Escarra will serve as the third option moving forward, though his roster spot may shift once the Yankees’ needs change.

Ryan Yarbrough returns to the mound

On the pitching side, the Yankees also welcomed back veteran lefty Ryan Yarbrough after his stint on the injured list.

Yarbrough isn’t a high-velocity arm, but his ability to log innings and change pace is vital for a taxed bullpen.

The Yankees can deploy him in a variety of ways — long relief, spot starts, or bridging the middle innings when needed.

With a rotation still searching for consistency, his presence adds an important layer of flexibility as September approaches.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Balancing the roster puzzle

For the Yankees, these moves highlight the constant balancing act of keeping the roster both healthy and versatile down the stretch.

Escarra’s recall underscores the need for defensive stability at catcher, while Yarbrough’s return gives Boone another trusted left-handed option.

Neither may grab headlines like the team’s stars, but depth pieces often swing momentum in the long grind of September baseball.

The Yankees know these small adjustments can mean the difference between surviving the stretch or falling short in key moments.