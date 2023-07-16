Yankees promote Oswald Peraza as veteran infielder hits injured list

Apr 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza (91) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran infielder for the New York Yankees, Josh Donaldson, was speculated to land on the injured list following a lower-body injury sustained on Saturday night. The team has now confirmed that Donaldson will be sidelined indefinitely.

Josh Donaldson: A Season of Injuries

This season, Donaldson has been beset by several leg injuries, which have opened up opportunities for other players on the roster. Oswald Peraza is the latest beneficiary of these circumstances.

Oswald Peraza’s Promotion: A Second Chance

On Sunday morning, the Yankees announced the promotion of Peraza, who last featured for the club on May 3 against the Cleveland Guardians. Most of his season has been spent in Triple-A with Scranton, boasting a .261 average, .352 OBP, .495 slugging percentage, alongside 12 homers, 28 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and a 108 wRC+.

Peraza’s season has been solid, marked by Gold Glove-level defense, which makes it unsurprising that the Yankees are granting him another opportunity. This comes even in light of potential plans to trade him in the upcoming weeks.

Peraza’s Potential Impact in Upcoming Games

Though it seems unlikely that Peraza will feature in Sunday’s game against Colorado, he could potentially start on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Oswald’s return to the roster is met with excitement, particularly recalling his stint of 18 games with the Yankees at the tail-end of the previous season.

During that period, he hit an impressive .306, held a .404 OBP, including a homer, two RBIs, and garnered a 146 wRC+. His performance, however, was hampered by a lack of consistency, leading to an extended wait at the Triple-A level for a new opportunity.

Looking Ahead: Peraza’s Future Prospects

As the MLB awaits Peraza’s return, it is hoped that he will demonstrate his MLB worthiness or at the very least, enhance his value ahead of the trade deadline.