Yankees promote intriguing bullpen arm for double-header

The New York Yankees are making some quick roster adjustments ahead of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After Saturday’s postponement, the Yankees announced they would be promoting 27-year-old bullpen arm Yerry De Los Santos to help bolster their relief corps for the busy day ahead.

De Los Santos Brings Intriguing Upside

De Los Santos has been quietly impressive in Triple-A this season.

Over 8.1 innings, he’s posted a stellar 1.08 ERA, showcasing his ability to limit damage and keep the ball in the park.

The right-hander has previous MLB experience, tossing 50 innings with a 4.14 ERA for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While those numbers don’t jump off the page, De Los Santos thrives by keeping hitters off balance and inducing weak contact.

He’s not a major strikeout artist, but he makes up for it by pounding the zone and letting his defense work behind him.

A Ground-Ball Specialist the Yankees Can Lean On

Last year at Triple-A, De Los Santos posted a 4.12 ERA over 59 innings.

He struck out 8.39 batters per nine and recorded a strong 50.3% ground ball rate — music to the ears of a Yankees team that values ground ball pitchers, especially in Yankee Stadium’s hitter-friendly environment.

His arsenal features a sinker, slider, and change-up, and while he doesn’t blow batters away with velocity, he pitches to soft contact like an artist painting a masterpiece with delicate strokes.

What to Expect From De Los Santos

The Yankees likely view De Los Santos as a spot relief option for Sunday, but he could pitch his way into a longer stay if he impresses.

Given his knack for grounders and minimizing hard contact, he fits the bullpen’s blueprint nicely.

And with Devin Williams struggling and the bullpen shuffle constantly in motion, don’t be surprised if De Los Santos earns a second look down the line.

