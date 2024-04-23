Yankees’ promising young infield prospect returns from injury

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been eagerly awaiting DJ LeMahieu’s return from a significant bruise to his right foot, an injury he sustained during spring training. Unfortunately, LeMahieu’s recovery has been slow, and his return to the lineup is highly anticipated, especially with the team’s offense currently struggling.

DJ LeMahieu’s Ongoing Recovery

At 35 years old, LeMahieu is showing signs of decline, yet his performance post-All-Star break last year indicates he still has a significant contribution to make. However, the Yankees find themselves needing to bolster their lineup during his absence.

Yankees’ Prospect Watch: Jorbit Vivas

In the meantime, the Yankees are looking at young prospect Jorbit Vivas, who is returning from a fractured orbital bone. Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers this off-season, the 23-year-old infielder has spent five years in their minor league system.

Feb 24, 2024; Lakeland, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jorbit Vivas (90) bats during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Vivas began last year in Double-A and moved up to Triple-A after 109 games, where he played an additional 26 games. At the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, he posted a .280/.391/.436 batting line, hit 12 home runs, drove in 54 runs, and stole 21 bases. His career strikeout rate stands at 15.5%, which improved to 10.6% with a 123 wRC+ before his promotion.

However, his performance in Triple-A was less impressive, with a batting average of .225 and an OBP of .339. Despite these struggles, the Yankees see potential in Vivas, particularly as a second baseman, given his limited range.

During spring training, Vivas showed flashes of his capability, batting .217 with a .419 OBP, including two home runs and four RBIs across 15 games. Although his strikeout rate increased to 32.3%, it was expected to decrease significantly based on his career averages.

Feb 24, 2024; Lakeland, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jorbit Vivas (90) runs to first after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

With Gleyber Torres approaching free agency in 2025 and in his final year of arbitration, the Yankees are considering their options. While LeMahieu could potentially start at second base next year, Vivas is poised to make a strong case for himself in the minor leagues and become a serious contender for the position when the opportunity arises.