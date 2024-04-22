Yankees: Good news and bad news from 2-0 loss to Athletics

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees faced a disheartening defeat against the Oakland Athletics on Monday afternoon, marking their fourth scoreless game of the season. The Yankees’ offense was stifled, managing only three hits while striking out 11 times.

Anthony Volpe broke his hitless streak with a single in the first inning but failed to make further impact, striking out in his subsequent at-bats. Aaron Judge also continued his slump, grounding into a double play in the first and striking out twice in his later appearances.

Pitching Highlights and Controversies

The game also saw an unusual incident involving manager Aaron Boone. Early in the game, Boone was ejected after an umpire misattributed a fan’s shout to him and sent him off the field, a decision Boone later described as “embarrassing.” He expressed intentions to discuss the matter with MLB officials.

On a more positive note, the Yankees’ pitching was a highlight. Carlos Rodon delivered an outstanding performance, pitching seven innings with just one hit and four strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 2.70. Ian Hamilton navigated a bases-loaded situation with a crucial strikeout.

However, the Athletics broke through in the ninth inning when Victor Gonzalez allowed a two-run homer to Zack Gelof, shifting the game’s momentum.

Yankees Struggle at the Plate

Despite a strong attempt to rally in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees were overpowered by Oakland’s relief pitcher Mason Miller, whose fastball reached 103 mph. Miller struck out the top three Yankees batters, sealing the game for Oakland.

As of Monday afternoon, the Yankees are tied for first place with the Baltimore Orioles but trail slightly with a .652 win percentage. The top of the Yankees’ batting order, in particular, needs to improve, having struggled significantly over the past week.