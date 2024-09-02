Yankees’ promising bullpen arm gets rocked in first appearance since Tommy John

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been eagerly awaiting the return of bullpen arm Scott Effross since 2022. Effross underwent Tommy John surgery two years ago and finally made his MLB debut for the 2024 season on Sunday.

The Yankees Finally Get Scott Effross Back

Effross missed the entire 2023 season and underwent back surgery this past winter, marking a long journey back to the mound. He has been diligently rehabilitating and building up his arm strength to provide the Yankees with the value they hoped for when they traded one of their top pitching prospects for him.

First Outing in Two Years

Now 30 years old, Effross was acquired by the Yankees at 28. In his first season with the team, he pitched 56.2 innings with a 2.54 ERA, showing substantial promise. However, his return to the mound this season was less than ideal. In his first appearance, Effross gave up two earned runs on three hits over just 0.2 innings. He allowed a home run on 11 pitches, seven of which were strikes.

Despite this rough start, Effross had only given up one earned run in his previous seven outings in Triple-A, leading the Yankees to believe he was ready for promotion. The team will likely give him time to acclimate, considering he hasn’t pitched in the majors for years.

Pitching Analysis

In his brief appearance, Effross threw six sinkers, four sliders, and a four-seam fastball. His sinker reached a maximum of 91.5 mph, slightly higher than his average speed of 90.3 mph back in 2022.

September Reinforcements on the Way

The Yankees are eyeing several reinforcements in September, including Clarke Schmidt, Cody Poteet, and potentially Ian Hamilton, who was recently sidelined due to back spasms. Effross is seen as a crucial part of the bullpen’s success and will aim to build up his arm strength and confidence in the coming weeks leading up to the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

Effross will aim to put his shaky debut behind him as he prepares for a more efficient outing against the Texas Rangers on Monday in a three-game series. With Gerrit Cole set to start on Labor Day, the Yankees hope to snap their two-game losing streak after dropping a series to the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.