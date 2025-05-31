Yankees’ prized starter completes successful return to the mound as he works his way back

There’s something deeply human about the first step back after injury. It’s not dramatic or headline-grabbing—it’s quiet, tense, and brave.

That’s exactly what unfolded this week for New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil, who took the mound for the first time since February.

Luis Gil tossed a 15-pitch bullpen in New York. Everything went well, Aaron Boone said. It was Gil’s first time off a mound since late February. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) May 31, 2025

After months of recovery from a lat strain that sidelined him before the season began, Gil finally threw a 15-pitch bullpen session in New York.

It might sound small, but to those who’ve waited, watched, and hoped—it was massive.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone confirmed the session went well, with no setbacks reported.

That alone brought a sigh of relief to fans aching to see last year’s AL Rookie of the Year back where he belongs: on the mound.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Staying home while the team travels west

While the rest of the Yankees battled the Dodgers under the bright lights of Los Angeles, Gil stayed behind. Not because he wanted to—because he had work to do.

That mound in New York became the stage for his quiet triumph. No cameras flashing, no roaring crowd—just Gil, the bullpen catcher, and the hiss of a fastball kissing leather. Sometimes, the loudest progress is made in silence.

There’s still a long road ahead. He’ll need a few more bullpen sessions, followed by a full minor league rehab stint before he’s cleared to return.

But the Yankees are cautiously optimistic. If everything goes smoothly, fans could see Gil rejoin the rotation around the All-Star break.

Why his return matters more than stats

Sure, on paper, it’s easy to get excited. Gil delivered a 3.50 ERA last season and struck out 171 batters, showing electric stuff and sky-high potential.

For a team already brimming with talent, adding a weapon like Gil could tilt the scale further in their favor.

But it’s more than just the numbers. The Yankees haven’t just been missing Gil’s talent—they’ve missed his fire, his energy, and the emotion he brings every time he takes the ball.

Think of it like a band playing without their lead guitarist. The show can go on, and maybe no one outside the diehards notices. But those close enough to hear it? They feel the difference.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Yankees rotation holding firm—but there’s room to rise

To their credit, the Yankees’ rotation has held strong in Gil’s absence. But great teams don’t just maintain—they evolve.

Bringing Gil back at full strength would be like adding a turbocharger to an already high-performing engine. It’s not a fix—it’s an upgrade.

The All-Star break may still feel distant, but the Yankees are playing the long game. Having a healthy Gil down the stretch could prove decisive in a playoff push.

What comes next for Gil—and for Yankees fans

No one’s rushing anything. The Yankees are making sure Gil gets the time he needs, and fans should be thankful for that.

A rushed return helps no one. What matters now is progression—each bullpen session, each rehab inning, each step toward that Bronx mound.

And for Gil, every day closer to game-ready is a win. Each pitch he throws brings him one step nearer to the crowd, the lights, and the roar that only Yankee Stadium can deliver.

When he returns, it won’t just be a pitcher walking back onto the field. It’ll be a comeback story hitting its final act.

