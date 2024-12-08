Yankees prepared to make ‘Godfather’ offer for star free agent

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

All Juan Soto has to do is breathe air for his value in free agency to continue climbing.

Yankees to throw big boy offer at FA Juan Soto

The New York Yankees are now reportedly willing to flex their muscle on other teams in the mix to sign the Dominican talent this offseason with their impending offer. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam, New York is striking fear in teams who’ve been confident in their chances with the gargantuan dollar amount they’re ready to send the 26-year-old’s way:

“The industry has long believed the Mets would make a Godfather offer to land Soto no matter what it takes. But there’s palpable fear among interested teams Sunday that the Yankees might also be in that same boat,” the MassLive writers noted.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cotillo and McAdam shared the ballpark that the Yankees are reportedly willing to bring Soto back for, saying:

“On Saturday night, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that both New York teams had upped their offers into the $710-730 million range, soaring past expectations at the outset of the winter. Heyman noted that Soto was weighing “five enormous bids,” implying that no one — including the Jays or Dodgers — had been ruled out,” Cotillo and McAdam said.

Yankees: Soto’s value in the open market continues to soar

Soto began the offseason with $600 million as his expected earnings on his next deal. Once the New York Mets emerged as the perceived leading candidates in the sweepstakes, they were rumored to be prepared to set the standard at $650 million. Now within the last week and change, Soto has now woken up to the reality that he could be $700 million-plus richer in just a matter of days.

Winter meetings are set to begin on Monday. Soto’s decision could come at a moment’s notice. Thus, the number that Yankees management presents to Soto could make or break their case.

Yankees could ice Mets & Red Sox in Soto sweepstakes

That being said, the Mets and Boston Red Sox are major contenders in the current bidding war. Nonetheless, while both are big market franchises with money to spend, neither have the level of prestige nor the likelihood of winning the World Series that the Yankees do. Therefore, if the Yankees match or exceed the Mets and Red Sox above the dotted lines, Soto could very well return to the Bronx, NY, in 2025.