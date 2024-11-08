Yankees predicted to land $30+ million per year starting pitcher in free agency

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

If the Yankees fail to secure Juan Soto in free agency, they could pivot to multiple alternative moves. Signing several players seems like the more probable course of action, with a focus potentially on one starting pitcher who had been on their radar last winter before they ultimately signed Marcus Stroman.

Revisiting the Yankees’ Interest in Blake Snell

General manager Brian Cashman had been considering Blake Snell for weeks but balked at his top-dollar demand. Snell eventually inked a two-year, $62 million deal but has now opted out of the final season and is seeking a long-term contract after a stellar year. Snell threw 104 innings with a 3.12 ERA, including a 2.54 xERA. He struck out 12.55 batters per nine, posted a 70.9% left-on-base rate, and had a 42% ground ball rate.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Snell remains one of the best left-handed starters, with a minimum of 100 innings pitched consistently over his career. However, injuries have occasionally limited his availability. When healthy, Snell ranks among the top pitchers in baseball, and according to SNY, the Yankees could be a strong candidate to sign him.

Potential Contract for Snell

Snell could command a contract of around $30 million per season. Given his age of 31, he might land a four- to five-year deal, likely with opt-out clauses. A five-year, $150 million contract with an opt-out after the third year seems realistic for a pitcher who sought to maximize his market leverage last year but fell short. Adding Snell would provide the Yankees with a formidable No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole, potentially alleviating age-related regression concerns over the next few years.

Stacked Rotation and Potential Moves

A rotation consisting of Cole, Snell, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Luis Gil, and Marcus Stroman would give the Yankees considerable depth. However, the team may look to trade at least one starter, with Stroman—owed $17.5 million next season—being a likely candidate. A potential trade package involving Stroman and Gil could be explored, possibly targeting a team like the Cleveland Guardians in need of starting pitching. In return, the Yankees might eye first baseman Josh Naylor.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Guardians have a need for starting pitching, and the Yankees could offer them two strong options: one pre-arbitration player in Gil and a veteran with one year left on his deal in Stroman.

Creative Offseason Strategy

Of course, executing such a trade would be challenging, but the Yankees are expected to get creative this offseason. If they intend to extend Soto, they will need to make cost-cutting moves and shed some salary. Letting Gleyber Torres walk, which would clear $14.2 million, and rejecting Anthony Rizzo’s club option, saving $17 million in luxury tax salary, are steps in that direction.

Additionally, with Alex Verdugo likely departing after earning $8.7 million, the Yankees have substantial funds available. The key will be strategically allocating these resources to address priority positions. While last year’s rotation was mostly solidified, Snell’s addition would provide an elite option and relieve pressure from Carlos Rodon, who struggled throughout the regular season and playoffs.