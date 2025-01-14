Yankees’ power-hitting prospect eyeing breakout 2025 campaign

For Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones, 2024 was a year of lessons. The 23-year-old outfielder showcased glimpses of his elite talent in Double-A but also ran headfirst into a few challenges, particularly with plate discipline and strikeouts. As the calendar flips to 2025, Jones has his sights set on a breakout campaign, one that could solidify him as a key piece of the Yankees’ future.

Power and Speed with a Side of Strikeouts

Jones’ 2024 season was a mixed bag. Over 122 games in Double-A, he flexed his power, mashing 17 home runs and driving in 78 runs. His ability to swipe 25 bases demonstrated his speed and athleticism, adding a valuable dynamic to his game. He slashed .259/.336/.452, which, combined with a 124 wRC+, put him 24% above league average offensively at the level.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The major red flag, however, was his 36.8% strikeout rate. For every ball he crushed into the gap or over the fence, there was another swing and miss, underscoring the gap between his raw talent and polished performance. His 9.9% walk rate hinted at decent pitch recognition, but he’ll need to tighten up his approach if he wants to take the next step.

Eyeing Triple-A and Beyond

With the Yankees focused on developing homegrown talent to balance their big-ticket acquisitions, Jones is a player they aren’t going to rush but also won’t ignore. A strong showing in Double-A could catapult him to Triple-A in 2025, putting him on the doorstep of the major leagues.

Jones has the tools to be a special player. At 6’6″, he’s an imposing figure at the plate, drawing natural comparisons to Aaron Judge. But unlike Judge, whose plate discipline rapidly improved in the minors, Jones has yet to fully figure out how to avoid chasing pitches out of the zone. If he can blend his immense power with a sharper eye at the plate, the sky’s the limit.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A Defensive Weapon in the Making

Jones isn’t just a bat-first prospect, either. Defensively, he has Gold Glove potential in the outfield. He’s been primarily groomed as a center fielder, and his long strides and instincts make him a perfect fit for the position in the big leagues. His ability to cover ground and make plays adds significant value, giving the Yankees more flexibility in crafting their outfield of the future.

Should he continue his defensive growth, Jones could anchor the outfield for years to come. That kind of versatility is a prized commodity, especially in a Yankees system that has leaned heavily on both veterans and young stars to construct a winning roster. An outfield composed of Jasson Dominguez and Jones would give the Yankees substantial cost control in the future, allowing them to spend more aggressively at other positions.

The Long-Term Picture

If Jones can turn in a strong 2025, there’s a real chance he’ll be a contender for a starting outfield job in 2026. Of course, much depends on how the Yankees approach free agency next offseason, particularly with names like Kyle Tucker potentially on the market. But Jones gives them an in-house option with high upside and years of team control, which could influence their decision-making.

For now, the Yankees are betting on Jones’ ability to adjust, evolve, and deliver on the promise that made him a standout prospect. If 2025 becomes the year everything clicks, the Yankees may have yet another homegrown star to add to their ranks.