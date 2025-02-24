Yankees postpone Spring Training game vs. Red Sox due to weather

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees won’t be squaring off against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox called off

The Yankees officially released a statement on X on Monday afternoon announcing that their Spring Training game against the Red Sox has been called off because of inclement weather:

“Today’s Spring Training game has been cancelled due to the weather in Fort Myers,” the Yankees published. The Red Sox also released this information regarding the rain-out (h/t Pinstripe Alley’s Jake Devin):

“The forecast calls for an extended period of sustained rain throughout the evening in the Lee County area,” the Red Sox published.

Yankees will get day to rest before matchup vs. Twins

The Yankees will take Monday off and prepare for their next Spring Training game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday afternoon. New York will not get to test their strength against their fiercest rival in Boston today.

Thus far, the Yankees are 1-2 in Grapefruit League play. The Bronx Bombers won their opening game 4-0 against the Tampa Bay Rays. They then lost 6-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays and then 4-0 to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

New York will compete in Spring Training games until March 25. Facing Boston would have given New York a chance to feel out the new-look Red Sox and the threat they pose in the American League East with superstar second baseman Alex Bregman and All-Star Tanner Houck on the mound. They’ll get their next crack at the Red Sox on March 18.