Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton situation takes a very odd turn

The Yankees find themselves in an interesting situation with Giancarlo Stanton, and not just because of his ongoing elbow issues. While it’s been well-documented that Stanton is dealing with pain in both arms, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Monday that his recent trip to New York was actually for something “personal in nature” rather than injury-related.

That revelation adds another layer of concern, as it leaves his availability even more uncertain. If his elbows were the primary issue, at least there would be a clearer timeline for his return. Now, the Yankees are left waiting for updates on multiple fronts.

An Already Troubling Injury Situation

Even if Stanton’s trip to New York wasn’t specifically for his elbow troubles, the fact remains—he’s still not healthy. He hasn’t taken live at-bats in weeks, and there’s been no indication of when he might ramp up.

Last season, he appeared in 114 games and hit .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. While those numbers aren’t what they once were, he was still an essential power bat, particularly in the postseason. The Yankees know they can’t replace his home run production easily, but they also can’t afford to wait too long for him to return.

What Happens If Stanton Misses Time?

If the Yankees are forced to start the season without Stanton, their designated hitter spot suddenly becomes a major question mark. There’s no obvious plug-and-play solution, and the options available—Ben Rice, Dominic Smith, or even J.C. Escarra—each come with significant drawbacks.

Rice has the power to take advantage of Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch, but he struggles to make consistent contact at the major league level. Smith is more of a contact hitter than a true power threat, which would be a major step down in terms of production. Escarra had a strong showing in Triple-A last season, but he’s never faced big-league pitching consistently.

A Murky Timeline With No Clear Answers

Between the elbow problems and his personal situation, the Yankees are dealing with a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Stanton. Boone’s comments may have eased some concern about a new injury, but they didn’t clarify when or if Stanton will be ready to contribute in the near future.

For a team that already lost Juan Soto this offseason and is relying on internal depth to keep the lineup dangerous, they need Stanton healthy and in the middle of the order. Right now, all they can do is wait.