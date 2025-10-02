Yankees’ post-season star has been their most criticized player

The New York Yankees entered the postseason with plenty of questions about their lineup, but perhaps the biggest one surrounded Anthony Volpe. The 24-year-old shortstop endured a rocky regular season, slashing just .212/.272/.391 with an 83 wRC+. His struggles at the plate left fans frustrated, and his defensive metrics slipped enough to raise doubts about his role down the stretch.

Two games into the Wild Card, those doubts feel like a distant memory. Volpe has suddenly become the spark the Yankees needed, showing the type of clutch play that October legends are made of.

A red-hot bat on the biggest stage

Volpe wasted no time setting the tone in Game 1. Facing Garrett Crochet, one of baseball’s most dominant arms, he crushed a home run in the early innings—a reminder that even a struggling regular-season bat can turn into a postseason weapon. Through the first two games, he’s hitting .429, a night-and-day shift from the production that plagued him for most of 2025.

Baseball is often about timing, and Volpe’s resurgence couldn’t come at a better moment. His bat has given the Yankees an unexpected jolt, proving that October has a way of reshaping reputations in an instant.

Defensive brilliance returns

Just as important as his offense, Volpe has rediscovered his defensive edge. In Game 2, he pulled off one of the highlights of the series—leaping into the air, landing on the bag, and firing to first for a jaw-dropping double play that erased a Boston threat.

For much of the year, his defense had slipped, with inconsistent throws and shaky decision-making drawing criticism. But in the playoffs, Volpe looks like the polished shortstop the Yankees envisioned, steady in the field and capable of turning momentum with his glove.

VOLPE SHINES THE LEATHER! pic.twitter.com/b0H7bmfgKs — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) October 2, 2025

Resilience after a rocky stretch

This resurgence comes after Volpe briefly lost his starting job to Jose Caballero late in the season. Boone gave Caballero extended looks, particularly for his contact skills and defense. Yet instead of shrinking under the challenge, Volpe has responded like a player built for October, taking the opportunity to prove his value on the biggest stage.

It echoes last postseason, when Volpe flashed his knack for big moments despite inconsistency elsewhere. He has a unique ability to rise when the spotlight shines brightest, and that quality may be why the Yankees continue to believe in his long-term upside.

Hitting his stride at the right time

Volpe’s turnaround highlights a larger truth about the postseason: reputations are rewritten in a matter of days. His regular-season flaws haven’t disappeared, but the Yankees don’t need a perfect player right now. They need a clutch one.

So far, that’s exactly what he’s been. Volpe’s combination of timely hitting and reinvigorated defense has given the Yankees a critical boost in the Wild Card series. For a player many doubted, this October has become his proving ground—and he’s delivering when it matters most.