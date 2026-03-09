The Yankees’ infield was probably the area where they had the most offensive disappointment, with some positions providing less value than expected.

It’s the same group they brought to the American League Division Series, and they’re hoping for some internal improvement to get a strong outcome from this group.

I think there’s a real reason to believe in this infield to help carry its weight and get this team back to the World Series, but there are serious questions that cloud that optimism.

We’re going to discuss the prominent players at each position including catcher, what their outlooks for the season are, and what they’ll need to do to live up to expectations.

Is There A Rebound For Austin Wells in 2026?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The starting catcher for a loaded Dominican Republic team in the World Baseball Classic, Austin Wells is coming off of a down season at the plate that left myself and others disappointed.

He had a 107 wRC+ in 2024 with underlying numbers that suggested he was unlucky and took a 13-point decrease in wRC+ a year later due to increased chase rates and decreased walk rates.

Wells accomplished the goal of hitting for more power, but those pulled flyballs came at the cost of his discipline which cratered especially against sliders.

Some catchers take time to refine their offensive skillset, Cal Raleigh went from All-Star to historic MVP-like production from age-27 to age-28, Alejandro Kirk had a 93 wRC+ from 2023-2024, and Shea Langeliers had a .276 OBP before 2025.

If the Yankees get a 110 wRC+ out of Austin Wells he’ll make an All-Star game, but a 105 wRC+ would give them at the very least a firmly above-average starter at the catcher positon.

J.C. Escarra is a fun player in this catching room because I think he’s a better hitter than some give him credit for while being a strong defender at a premium position.

He’s an above-average backup who could be a solid regular if the team had an injury or just needed to give Austin Wells a day off.

Can Ben Rice Become a Cornerstone at First Base?

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ben Rice is the Yankees’ starter at first base for the upcoming season coming off of a season where he produced an .840 OPS and hit 26 home runs in 138 games.

He displayed a good feel for the strike zone while hitting the ball incredibly hard and making a ton of contact in-zone, a combination of traits that should result in an elite offensive outcome.

One of the questions you can have about the offense is whether he can end up hitting left-handed pitching consistently as he should be facing more southpaws.

A 104 wRC+ and .752 OPS against lefties during the 2025 season is encouraging, but if he can get those numbers up just a bit, then suddenly you have one of the best hitters in the American League.

The other question pertains to Rice’s defensive role and value, can he play a good first base and will he get consistent starts at catcher against left-handed pitching; if both are a yes then he might end up being an All-Star.

Paul Goldschmidt is back to both crush lefties and help Rice learn the first base position, and he’ll provide a nice punch off the bench against southpaws.

First base was a clear problem position entering the offseason after 2024, now it’s a clear position of strength with their depth and upside in that group.

How Will Jazz Chisholm Perform In a Walk Year?

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Since being traded over from the Marlins to the Yankees, Jazz Chisholm has hit 42 home runs in 176 games with a 128 wRC+, providing excellent offensive value in the middle infield.

He’s established himself as one of the best second basemen in the game, but will he take a step forward or backward after an incredible 2025 campaign?

Maintaining the status quo and having another 30/30 season could get him a nine-figure contract and put the Yankees right in the middle of the American League pennant race.

The Yankees have done well in this trade with Miami and got an All-Star infielder at a time where their farm system didn’t have an immediate answer to their issues on the dirt.

A question with Chisholm off the bat is his health; last season he missed about a month of action and spent time on the IL in the summer of 2024 due to an elbow injury.

Given Anthony Volpe’s current injury and overall uncertainty alongside George Lombard Jr. needing seasoning in the Minor Leagues, availability is going to be a big question regarding the second base position.

A strong performance in October after two poor postseasons wouldn’t hurt either, and it might the exact kind of helium he’d want to have when he hits the market this winter.

Will the Yankees’ Third Base Platoon Produce?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ryan McMahon against righties, Amed Rosario against lefties, the Yankees will have a strong platoon at third base with polar-opposite infielders.

Against right-handed pitching McMahon has a 95 wRC+ in his career, and his glove at third base would make that kind of offensive output palatable.

Underlying numbers from last season indicate that better luck could have resulted in an above-average OPS, but I’m in see-it-to-believe-it mode with that.

The Yankees have been starved for production at the third base position, and Ryan McMahon is the warm bowl of oatmeal they’ve desperately needed.

Paired with the swing-happy Amed Rosario, a notably terrible defender who has a .298/.336/.464 slashline in his lifetime against lefties, you have a pretty solid third base room.

It’s not a particularly high bar for these two to clear; the Yankees got -0.7 WAR and a 51 wRC+ from their primary third baseman prior to acquiring Ryan McMahon at the trade deadline.

You can hope for ~2-2.5 WAR from this position, a middle-of-the-pack outcome for the position but a much-needed improvement over what they received beforehand.

Can the Yankees’ Real Shortstop Please Stand Up?

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe saw his defense fall off of a cliff during the 2025 season without a notable improvement in his OPS, resulting in easily the worst year of his career.

The Yankees are going to need him to return from the labrum injury he played through last season without limitations, as it’s do-or-die for their former first-round pick.

I think there’s a 20-20 shortstop with a 90-95 OPS+ and plus defense at shortstop in here somewhere, but I’m not sure how his athletic abilities and power will be affected by surgery.

My other question is whether he’ll keep Jose Caballero away from his position, the versatile sparkplug led the league in steals last season while remaining a plus defensive shortstop.

Caballero spent the offseason at Driveline and is hoping to deliver some more damage on contact, but his track record suggests he’s a spot starter who is best-suited on the bench.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Max Scheumann are some other depth options at the position and I would call George Lombard Jr. a long-shot to come up during the 2026 season.