Yankees’ pocket aces are carrying the rotation

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees, a franchise known for towering expectations and unforgiving headlines, have been walking a tightrope this season thanks to a rotation held together by duct tape and dreams. Injuries have carved up their pitching staff like a Thanksgiving turkey. Gerrit Cole, the ace and heartbeat of the rotation, is out for the year after Tommy John surgery. Luis Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, remains sidelined with a stubborn lat strain. Marcus Stroman’s knee inflammation has thrown a wrench into what was supposed to be a steady campaign, and Carlos Carrasco’s 5.91 ERA sent him packing.

Will Warren, a spring training standout who looked like he might crack the rotation, has fizzled in the spotlight, posting a bloated 5.65 ERA. It’s been like trying to row a lifeboat through a hurricane—except the Yankees have two guys not just rowing, but powering the vessel forward like engines: Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.

Max Fried: The Calm in the Chaos

Max Fried, the $218-million free agent signing, has been nothing short of brilliant. Think of him as the Yankees’ human insurance policy—no matter how stormy the skies get, his starts feel like a forecast of clear skies. With a league-leading 1.05 ERA over 51.2 innings, Fried isn’t just pitching well—he’s pitching like a man possessed. He’s shouldered the pressure of New York like someone born to it, like Mariano Rivera stepping out of the bullpen to Metallica.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When you spend that much money on a free agent, you’re not just paying for the talent—you’re paying for the nerve, the poise under pressure, and the ability to shine when the lights are brightest. Fried has delivered on every count, making the investment look like a steal in hindsight.

Carlos Rodón: The Comeback Kid

If Fried is the steady hand, Rodón is the redemption arc. 2023, his first year in the Bronx, was a disaster movie without the heroic ending—an ERA north of six and plenty of injuries. Then, he was better in 2024 but disappointed when it mattered most: the playoffs.

In 2025, he’s come back with fire in his belly and a few new tricks up his sleeve. Most notably, a new changeup that has given hitters one more thing to worry about on top of his already devastating fastball-slider combo.

Carlos Rodón threw 30.4% changeups yesterday vs RHH. This was his 2nd highest changeup usage vs RHH since he joined the Yankees



Read more of my thoughts on Rodón in my latest article (see reply) pic.twitter.com/IKgcqkakK4 — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) March 28, 2025

Rodón’s 2.96 ERA and AL-leading 57 strikeouts in 48.2 innings are by far the best he’s ever been with the Yankees. He’s not just eating innings—he’s dominating them. Pitching like someone with something to prove, Rodón is finally delivering the value his contract demands, and doing it in style.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Keeping the Dream Alive

Without Fried and Rodón, the Yankees might be a middling team clinging to postseason dreams. Instead, they’re sitting atop the AL East with a 21-16 record. The rotation is thin and there are plenty of cracks showing in the foundation. But thanks to their two left-handed anchors, the ship hasn’t sunk. Not yet, anyway.

The Yankees still have a lot of problems to solve, but as long as Fried and Rodón keep taking the mound every five days, they’ve got a fighting chance.