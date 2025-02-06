Yankees playing a risky game at catcher

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a bold move earlier this offseason by trading Gold Glove catcher Jose Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds, leaving their catching depth in a precarious position. With Austin Wells cemented as the primary backstop, New York now has limited options behind him, a scenario that could backfire if injuries or inconsistencies arise.

Alex Jackson: A Defensive-First Backup

As part of the Trevino trade, the Yankees acquired veteran catcher Alex Jackson, a 29-year-old right-handed hitter who is known more for his defense than his bat.

Offensively, Jackson struggled mightily last season, slashing .122/.201/.237 over 58 games with the Tampa Bay Rays. His three home runs and 12 RBIs barely moved the needle, resulting in a 29 wRC+—a number that suggests he was one of the least productive hitters in baseball.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the defensive side, Jackson does bring some value. He ranked in the 81st percentile in framing and accumulated four defensive framing runs. However, his ability to block pitches was subpar, placing him in just the 20th percentile in blocks above average, and his caught-stealing rate sat in the 34th percentile. While he has some upside defensively, his overall skill set doesn’t inspire confidence as an everyday backup catcher.

Yankees Betting on Austin Wells

Wells is expected to take over the starting catcher role full-time, and while he showed promise at the plate in his brief MLB stint, his defensive growth remains a work in progress. The Yankees believe his bat will provide a boost to the lineup, but without a clear, high-quality backup behind him, they are walking a thin line.

Is Another Catcher Coming?

Given Jackson’s limitations, the Yankees may still look to add another depth option before Opening Day. Ben Rice, another young catching/1B prospect, could be in the mix for playing time, but relying on unproven options in such a critical defensive position is a significant risk.

With spring training approaching, New York could still make a move for a more reliable veteran catcher to ensure stability behind the plate. If they don’t, they’ll be hoping Wells stays healthy and productive—because if anything goes wrong, they may find themselves scrambling for answers in the middle of a season where they can’t afford to have any weak links.