Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not throw gasoline on the Aroldis Chapman conversation. He also did not make the whole thing disappear.

After Chapman said he would need an apology from Brian Cashman to accept a trade back to the Bronx, Boone was asked about the left-hander’s comments. His answer, per Gary Phillips, was measured enough to close one door and leave another cracked open.

“It’s water under the bridge for me. I love Chappy,” Boone said.

For the Yankees, that is about as clean as Boone could make an awkward topic. The manager is not the obstacle here. The history still is.

The ending still matters

Boone acknowledged that the end of the 2022 season was what it was. Chapman was not there for a mandatory workout before the postseason, and Boone made the decision then that bringing him back was not the right move.

There is no need to overcomplicate that part. Chapman was once one of the Yankees’ most intimidating bullpen weapons, then the relationship ended badly. Now he is dominating for Boston, the Red Sox are drifting toward seller territory, and the Yankees need another late-inning answer. Baseball loves weird timing.

I still think the Chapman idea is messy. The talent fit is easy to understand, but reunion trades are not made in spreadsheets alone when the exit was that public.

The bullpen case is real

Chapman’s 2026 production is strong enough to force the conversation. He is still missing bats, still throwing with ridiculous power, and still capable of changing the ninth-inning picture for a contender.

That does not mean the Yankees should sprint into a reunion. David Bednar has been uneven enough to keep the deadline bullpen discussion alive, Brent Headrick has been one of the better quiet finds on the roster, and Carlos Lagrange is being built toward a possible relief role in Triple-A. The Yankees have options to evaluate before stepping into the Chapman circus.

Boone’s comments help because they remove personal resentment from his side of the equation. They do not solve the Cashman part, and they do not erase the question of whether Chapman would actually waive concerns about returning to a place where the ending still carries some edge.

If the Red Sox sell, the Yankees should at least know the price. A Chapman reunion would still be one of the strangest deadline swings on the board, and Boone just made it clear the dugout would not be the reason it dies.