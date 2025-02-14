Yankees planning Aaron Boone extension in coming weeks

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After picking up Aaron Boone’s 2025 option, the Yankees aren’t just keeping him around for another year—they’re looking to extend him beyond that. With a World Series appearance in 2024 and strong leadership within the clubhouse, Boone has done enough to warrant the front office’s confidence.

General manager Brian Cashman made it clear that the plan isn’t just to ride out Boone’s final year under contract but to work out a long-term extension in the coming weeks.

“You always want to have the guy for as long as you can have [him], as long as it’s warranted and makes enough sense,” Cashman said. “I think he controls the room and does a great job. We picked up his option last year, but that’s not our intent. Our intent is to find an extension.”

The Right Fit for the Clubhouse

Boone has always been known as a player’s manager, someone who connects with his team and maintains a steady hand, even when the Bronx heat gets turned up. He’s faced criticism over the years, particularly during stretches when the Yankees fell short of expectations, but his ability to handle adversity is something the front office values.

“The one thing I’m so impressed with is his temperament,” Cashman said. “There’s a lot of slings and arrows coming our way, despite even last year having a nice run. It wasn’t ultimately what we wanted at the end, but at the end of the day, he’s handled the ups and downs, the successes and failures, all the same way.”

That type of steadiness is crucial in a market where patience is often in short supply. The Yankees’ decision to keep him long-term speaks to their belief that his leadership is an asset, not just during the highs but especially when the team needs to find its footing.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, and general manager Brian Cashman talk during the team workout on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the Bronx. Yankees Workout

Boone Wants to Stay in the Bronx

For Boone, there’s no desire to test the waters elsewhere. He’s made it clear that the Yankees are where he wants to be, and he’s optimistic that the two sides will come to an agreement soon.

“That’ll handle itself and work itself out,” Boone said. “The reality is, I’m so fired up to be here today, getting to work for this organization and for Hal. Hopefully something does work out. There’s no other place I’d rather be and no other team I’d rather be doing it with.”

With spring training already underway and the Yankees preparing for another championship push, Boone’s extension feels more like a matter of when, not if. The front office sees him as the right man for the job, and Boone seems more than happy to keep calling Yankee Stadium home.