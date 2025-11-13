The New York Yankees can’t afford to strike out twice in the same offseason. Their top priority remains bringing back Cody Bellinger, who just turned in one of his best all-around seasons and fits the team’s offensive and defensive blueprint perfectly. But there’s a real chance the bidding war gets out of hand — and if it does, general manager Brian Cashman needs a clear Plan B.

That fallback option might not come with Bellinger’s power, but it could give the Yankees something they’ve sorely lacked for years: consistent contact and balance at the top of the lineup. Enter Steven Kwan, one of baseball’s most disciplined and reliable leadoff hitters.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What makes Kwan the ideal fit

Kwan isn’t the kind of player who turns heads with tape-measure home runs or jaw-dropping exit velocities. Instead, he wins with precision. The 28-year-old left fielder hit .272/.330/.374 in 2025 with the Cleveland Guardians, including 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases across 156 games. His 8.7% strikeout rate was one of the lowest in all of baseball, and he posted a 99 wRC+, meaning he was about an average hitter.

What the Yankees desperately need — especially in the postseason — is a player who can consistently put the ball in play, pressure defenses, and set the table for their power bats. Kwan checks all of those boxes. He doesn’t chase bad pitches, he controls the zone as well as anyone, and he’s a tough at-bat every single time.

In short, he’s the type of player who changes an entire lineup’s rhythm.

A different kind of impact

Kwan isn’t going to hit 30 home runs like Bellinger, but that’s not what the Yankees should expect from him. Instead, they’d be getting a left-handed spark plug who could hit near the top of the order and balance out a lineup that’s often too reliant on big swings.

Defensively, he’s as steady as they come. In 2025, Kwan logged 1,329 innings in left field, recording 22 defensive runs saved and 5 outs above average. That’s elite defensive production in a position that’s been a revolving door for the Yankees.

Yankee Stadium’s short porch might even give Kwan a small offensive bump. While he’s not a power hitter, his approach to driving line drives to all fields could play up in the Bronx, especially with his speed and ability to stretch singles into doubles.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Why Bellinger might be out of reach

As for Bellinger, he’s expected to command a long-term deal worth around $180 million over six years. His 2025 season — where he hit .272 with 29 homers, 98 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+ — has him positioned as one of the top free agents on the market.

The Yankees want him back, but they’re not alone. The Mets, Phillies, and even the Dodgers are reportedly interested. That kind of competition could push his price beyond what the Yankees are comfortable spending, especially with other needs to address, like bullpen depth and shortstop insurance while Anthony Volpe rehabs his partially torn labrum.

If the bidding gets too steep, pivoting to Kwan would be the smarter, more cost-effective play.

A lineup-changing presence

Adding Kwan would give the Yankees a very different kind of outfield dynamic — one built on athleticism and balance rather than sheer power. Imagine a top of the order featuring Steven Kwan, Aaron Judge, and with power hitters littered throughout. That combination of contact, speed, and power would make the Yankees’ offense far less predictable and far more efficient.

There are some concerns about Kwan’s speed trending slightly downward, but he remains a good athlete with plus instincts and elite bat-to-ball ability. His skill set isn’t one that relies on aging gracefully — it’s built on intelligence, discipline, and timing, all of which tend to last longer than pure physical tools.

The smart alternative

If the Yankees can’t close the deal with Bellinger, Steven Kwan represents the perfect pivot. He’s younger, cheaper, and stylistically the kind of player the Yankees haven’t had in years — one who thrives on making contact and turning every at-bat into a battle.

The question is: What will it take to get him? A package likely starts with Spencer Jones.

For a franchise that’s struggled to adapt to modern offensive balance, adding Kwan would mark a refreshing shift. He won’t light up the scoreboard the same way as Bellinger, but he might quietly be the piece that makes the lineup — and the Yankees — whole again.