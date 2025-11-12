The New York Yankees are expected to be among baseball’s most aggressive teams this offseason, and it’s not hard to see why. Holes in the outfield, questions in the bullpen, and uncertainty around depth have left general manager Brian Cashman with plenty of work to do. But sometimes, the best opportunities come from unexpected places — and one may have just appeared in Minnesota.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Twins star Byron Buxton has opened the door to potentially waiving his no-trade clause for the right contender. If the Twins continue to sell off key pieces, the Yankees could very well be one of those teams that come calling.

A healthy Byron Buxton changes everything

When Buxton is healthy, he’s one of the most dynamic players in baseball. The problem, of course, has been keeping him on the field. But 2025 marked a breakthrough — the 31-year-old played 126 games, his second-most ever, and delivered one of the best seasons of his career.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He slashed .264/.327/.551 with 35 home runs, 83 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and a 136 wRC+. That kind of offensive production from a true center fielder is a rarity. He reminded everyone why, at his peak, he was viewed as a franchise-altering talent capable of carrying both sides of the ball.

His seven-year, $100 million contract, which runs through 2028, looks like a bargain when he’s producing at that level. For the Yankees, that kind of deal fits their structure perfectly — a controllable, high-upside player with reasonable annual value and a defined timeline that doesn’t block future prospects.

The defensive question mark

Buxton’s defense took a small step back in 2025. Across 973 innings in center, he recorded -5 defensive runs saved and three outs above average. Those are fine, not elite, numbers — but considering his history of elite defense, there’s still plenty of reason for optimism.

His speed remains above average, and if managed correctly, he can continue to play an important defensive role. The Yankees could also limit his workload by rotating him through a corner spot or the designated hitter role when needed. For a team that has struggled to find consistency in center field, Buxton’s presence, even part-time, would represent a huge upgrade.

Why Buxton makes sense for the Yankees

For the Yankees, this isn’t just about talent. It’s about upside and roster balance. The team needs a true center fielder who can hit for power, steal bases, and bring athleticism back into the mix. Buxton checks all those boxes.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

His health history would normally be a deterrent, but it could actually make him a more realistic trade target. The Twins may be willing to move him at a manageable price, especially if they’re prioritizing payroll flexibility. For New York, the risk is clear — but so is the potential reward.

Buxton’s addition would also create flexibility elsewhere. His intermittent availability means prospects like Spencer Jones could still get meaningful playing time in center, while veterans like Cody Bellinger (if re-signed) could shift between positions as needed. It’s the kind of roster dynamic that Cashman has long valued — versatility built on a foundation of star-level production.

Managing expectations and opportunity

The Yankees don’t need Buxton to play 160 games to make the move worthwhile. If he can stay on the field for around 100 and produce close to his 2025 level, he’s a difference-maker. A lineup featuring Aaron Judge, Bellinger, and Buxton would instantly become one of the most athletic and powerful in the league.

Buxton’s availability would also align perfectly with the Yankees’ current financial position. With roughly $70 million to spend this offseason, they have the space to absorb his contract while still pursuing other key upgrades.

It’s a calculated risk, yes — but one that could yield immense rewards if managed properly.

A realistic splash move

This is exactly the type of move that fits the Yankees’ blueprint under Cashman’s leadership. Controlled risk. High upside. Market efficiency.

Byron Buxton isn’t the surefire, injury-proof superstar he once projected to be. But he’s still capable of being a game-changer — one who can shift the tone of a lineup and bring an energy this team has been missing.

If the Minnesota Twins are indeed open for business, the Yankees should be among the first to make the call. Because if Buxton stays even somewhat healthy, the return could be enormous. Sometimes, the biggest offseason moves come from the least expected places — and this might be one worth taking a chance on.