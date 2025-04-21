Yankees place surging outfielder on paternity list, promote red-hot infielder

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees announced today that outfielder Trent Grisham was placed on the Paternity List, calling up infielder Jorbit Vivas in his place. Grisham had slugged six home runs with a 1.093 OPS through 20 games to start the season, as Aaron Boone has gotten him into the lineup more frequently as a result of Giancarlo Stanton’s injury and his great play. They’ll miss his bat in Cleveland, but the news of welcoming a child into the world is beyond exciting, and we extend our congratulations to him and his family.

In his place will be infielder Jorbit Vivas, whom the team acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last season when they also acquired Victor Gonzalez. He has a 152 wRC+ with a .432 OBP through his first 20 games at the Triple-A level, and the Yankees will have some extra infield depth with the looming suspension of Jazz Chisholm, which he is still appealing.

It’s been an incredible start to the 2025 season for Trent Grisham, who has been one of the best hitters in the game while providing stellar defense in centerfield. The Yankees have been able to pencil him into the lineup and get production consistently, especially in the power department, and they’re hoping not to be without their star outfielder for too long. Thankfully, he won’t be missing time with injury, but instead due to the welcoming of a child into the world, which usually doesn’t keep a player off the field for too long.

With Ben Rice potentially available for today’s game and Jazz Chisholm having a suspension he’s yet to serve as he’s still appealing, the addition of an infielder to the roster isn’t a bad choice. Everson Pereira, an outfielder, might have been the more logical choice for Grisham on the surface, but the stack of right-handed pitchers that they’re slated to face in Cleveland makes a left-handed hitter more valuable to the roster.

With a .407 wOBA and .407 xwOBA across 20 games in Triple-A, he has been impressive, as there’s been an improvement in batted ball quality and contact rates from his 2024 season. The Yankees believe internally that the injury he suffered on a foul ball in their last Spring Training game last year put him on his back foot, and that there’s more to unlock with the bat. So far, they’re seeing it with Vivas controlling the zone well and spraying line drives across the field, and he could be extremely valuable if Jazz Chisholm has to serve his suspension.

A strong defensive second baseman, Vivas can provide a strong at-bat against a right-handed pitcher and swipe some bases if he reaches. They have a plethora of left-handed bats who can do damage, and a hit here or a sacrifice fly there in a spot start is all they would really ask for from the 24-year-old. Whether he gets into a game or not remains to be seen; the Yankees promoted Vivas to the big leagues last season for a three-game series in Baltimore but did not play him in a single game.