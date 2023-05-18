Yankees place starting catcher on injured list, promote lefty supplement

Feb 19, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) winds up during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees persist in grappling with injuries. They recently announced that their starting catcher, José Treviño, will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strain in his left hamstring.

Treviño, 30, has participated in 30 games this season, earning 102 plate appearances. He currently boasts a .219 batting average and a .265 on-base percentage, contributing three home runs and 11 RBIs. He is experiencing the lowest strikeout rate of his career at 12.7%, and his walk rate has peaked at 5.9%.

Nevertheless, his wRC+ has seen a significant decrease, dropping from 91 in 2022 to 65 this season, implying a considerable decline in productivity.

The Yankees aren’t getting the same defensive efficiency:

As for his defensive play, Treviño ranks 5th in runs saved through catcher framing and 12th in strike rate at 49.6%. He remains one of the top defensive catchers in the game. Still, it’s undeniable that he has regressed considerably since his inaugural season wearing the pinstripes.

To compensate for Treviño’s absence, the Yankees have promoted Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A Scranton.

The 25-year-old Rortvedt has had difficulty staying healthy over the past year, having been obtained in the deal with the Minnesota Twins that brought Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to New York.

In his 10 games at the Triple-A level, Rortvedt recorded a .324 batting average, a .405 on-base percentage, and a .622 slugging percentage. He hit three home runs and notched nine RBIs, with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate.

Considering his left-handed hitting which is an advantage in Yankee Stadium, Rortvedt, based on this small sample size, should be able to make an impact on the top team. He brings the experience of 39 Major League Baseball games, during which he hit .169 with a .229 on-base percentage and three home runs.

Without a doubt, the former Twins player possesses a reasonable amount of power in his game. However, the Yankees have been patiently waiting to see his potential fully realized.

Given his recovery from multiple injuries, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this young catcher given an opportunity over the next few days until Treviño’s return.