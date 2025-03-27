Yankees place impact bullpen arm on 60-day IL, promote right handed utility man to major league roster

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

With Opening Day just around the corner, the New York Yankees have locked in their 26-man roster, making a couple of significant moves—one aimed at bolstering their offense against left-handed pitching and another that unfortunately weakens their bullpen depth.

A Right-Handed Bat for Lefty Matchups

For weeks, the Yankees had been exploring the market for a right-handed hitter who could help balance their lineup against lefty pitchers. Instead of making a splashy acquisition, they decided to roll with Pablo Reyes, a versatile utility player who impressed during spring training.

Reyes isn’t a game-changer at the plate, but he’s reliable against southpaws. His career numbers tell the story—his 105 wRC+ against lefties is solid, while his 61 wRC+ against righties leaves much to be desired.

The Yankees are betting on his ability to contribute in a specialized role while also providing value with his defensive versatility. If he delivers against left-handed pitching, he could carve out a lasting role in the Bronx.

A Tough Blow to the Bullpen

While Reyes’ addition shores up a specific need, the Yankees also suffered a setback on the pitching side. The team announced that right-hander Jake Cousins is headed to the 60-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain, sidelining him for at least two months.

Cousins was a crucial piece of last year’s bullpen, posting a stellar 2.37 ERA over 38 innings with 53 strikeouts. Losing him is like removing a key brick from a well-built wall—the structure might hold, but it won’t be as sturdy.

The right-hander was originally shut down in February with a forearm strain, and now that it’s confirmed as a flexor strain, his timeline remains uncertain.

These types of injuries can be tricky, often taking longer than expected to heal. For now, the Yankees will have to navigate the early part of the season without one of their most effective relievers.