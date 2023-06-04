Yankees place 2 reserve players on the injured list

May 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weber (62) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Yankees patiently anticipate the return of numerous key players, they welcomed back Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Tommy Kahnle this week.

However, such is the unpredictable nature of the Bombers, they simultaneously regain and lose players, illustrated by Harrison Bader’s transition to the injured list, accompanied by a number of reserve players.

Two days prior, the Yankees declared that newly recruited outfielder Greg Allen had to leave the game due to a hip flexor strain, leading to his placement on the 10-day injured list.

The 30-year-old Allen, procured from the Boston Red Sox, was intended to add additional speed to the lineup.

Over 10 games played, he has recorded a batting average of .214 with a .313 on-base percentage (OBP), inclusive of one home run, five runs, and an RBI.

His 139 weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) is reflective of his ability to contribute to the team’s run tally, particularly during end-of-game situations when the Yankees require a swift base runner.

Originally, Allen was scheduled to occasionally substitute in the center field during Bader’s stint on the injured list. However, the Yankees must now place significant reliance on Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jake Bauers to bolster the outfield alongside Aaron Judge.

The Yankees also experienced a loss in their pitching department with the injury of RHP Ryan Weber:

Along with Allen, Ryan Weber, a bullpen member for the Yankees, was placed on a 15-day injured list on Saturday due to a right forearm strain.

Weber has been performing admirably for the Yankees, boasting a 3.14 ERA across 14.1 innings, with an 86.4% left-on-base rate and a 46% ground ball rate. His extraordinarily low walk numbers, averaging 0.63 per nine innings, demonstrate his strike-throwing ability and the remarkable movement he generates on his pitches despite their low velocity.

Now 32 years old, Weber relies on a sequence of sinker, slider, and change-up pitches. His sinker holds a batting average against of .194 and exhibits 14% more horizontal and 10% more vertical movement compared to the average MLB pitcher.

Indeed, all of Weber’s pitches generate above-average movement, which aligns perfectly with his overall strategy. Despite none of his three pitches exceeding 90 mph, it’s impressive how efficiently he produces such effective numbers.

While the Yankees prefer not to use Weber in high-pressure situations, he can provide a useful contribution with a comfortable lead or when attempting to rally from behind. Weber serves as a valuable asset in alleviating fatigue in other areas.

To compensate for Weber’s absence, the Yankees have promoted left-handed pitcher Nick Ramirez. Ramirez maintains a 2.00 ERA over 9.0 innings with the Yankees and generates a 58.1% ground ball rate. Anticipate seeing him more frequently as Weber continues his rehabilitation from the forearm strain.