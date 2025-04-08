Yankees pitching dilemma could derail their season

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees built their 2025 season around elite pitching depth, but that’s quickly crumbling without their ace, Gerrit Cole, and young flamethrower Luis Gil. And with both unavailable—Cole shelved until 2026 and Gil months away from a possible return—it’s exposed the cracks in what was once considered a championship-caliber rotation.

Schmidt Returning, But Help Is Thin

The silver lining is that Clarke Schmidt is close to rejoining the rotation after a slow ramp-up from shoulder issues. He’s expected back within the next week or so, and his return should help stabilize things. Last season, Schmidt was quietly one of the most effective arms in the rotation, posting a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings with an impressive strikeout rate and high ground ball efficiency.

Once Schmidt is activated, Carlos Carrasco may head to the bullpen or possibly exit the equation entirely. The Yankees desperately need someone to step up—and fast.

Will Warren’s Learning Curve

Rookie Will Warren has shown flashes, but his early numbers tell a different story. He holds a 6.00 ERA across two starts, struggling to command his fastball and keep hitters off balance. His strikeouts are down, walks are up, and the dip in velocity has raised eyebrows. Ideally, Warren would benefit from Triple-A seasoning, but the Yankees are in no position to stash him right now.

With a razor-thin margin for error, Warren remains in the rotation—though not necessarily by merit.

Carrasco’s Clock is Ticking

Carrasco, now 38, looks like a pitcher running on fumes. In 11.2 innings, he’s allowed 10 earned runs, posting a bloated 7.71 ERA with stuff that’s a shadow of what it once was. His fastball is barely scraping 92 mph, and there’s not enough deception left to bail him out.

The Yankees gave him a look based on a strong spring showing, but the regular season has exposed the decline in real time.

Big Contracts, Small Returns

The problems don’t stop with the back of the rotation. Carlos Rodón was handed a six-year, $162 million deal to be the No. 2 behind Cole, but he hasn’t looked the part, even in year three. Through 17.1 innings, he holds a 5.19 ERA. While he’s been healthy, his fastball command has been inconsistent and the dip in velocity isn’t helping.

Marcus Stroman hasn’t been any better. The 33-year-old has opened the season with a 7.27 ERA across 8.2 innings and is averaging just 89 mph on his fastball. Once a ground-ball specialist who relied on finesse, Stroman now looks like a pitcher without a pitch.

It All Comes Down to Survival

Without Cole and Gil, the Yankees are playing survival ball every time they hand the ball off to a starter. Schmidt’s return will ease some of the burden, but unless Rodón regains his form and Warren figures it out quickly, this staff is treading water.

In the meantime, the offense will need to keep slugging its way to victory because the days of leaning on a dominant rotation are, for now, on hold.