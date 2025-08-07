Yankees pitching coach speaks out on Devin Williams’ struggles and explains what he needs to succeed

The New York Yankees didn’t bring Devin Williams to the Bronx expecting inconsistency, blowups, and a 5.44 ERA in August.

They expected dominance. They expected swagger. Instead, Williams has struggled to find himself—especially his fastball—and now he’s spiraling at the wrong time.

He arrived with the pedigree of an elite closer, known for his unhittable “airbender” changeup and wipeout strikeout numbers.

A Star Reliever Suddenly Looks Lost on the Mound

Last year, Williams struck out nearly 43 percent of the batters he faced. This year, that number’s plunged to just under 30.

That’s not just a small dip—it’s a red flag. And it points to one thing: he’s lost command of his fastball.

Pitching coach Matt Blake didn’t sugarcoat it. “We’ve got to keep working to find the fastball command,” Blake told NJ Advance Media.

The Fastball Has Become a Liability, Not a Weapon

When Williams is right, he uses his heater to steal strikes early and get ahead in counts with authority.

That allows him to weaponize his devastating changeup—a pitch that’s nearly impossible to square up when hitters are behind.

But that rhythm is gone. Williams is constantly falling behind and being forced to throw his airbender when hitters are ready for it.

It’s like trying to deliver a knockout punch without setting it up—predictable and ineffective.

Behind the Numbers: Walks, Homers, and Bad Luck

The command issues have opened the floodgates to everything else—walks, home runs, and costly jams.

Opponents aren’t chasing his changeup as much because they know a fastball for strike one might never come.

Even worse, his 55.6% left-on-base rate is alarmingly low, suggesting he’s not just allowing runners—he’s not stranding them either.

Some of that is bad luck, sure. But most of it comes down to not executing pitches when it counts most.

Blake: “Everything That Happens Here Is Amplified”

Yankee Stadium is no small stage, and for Williams, the spotlight might be playing a role in his struggles.

“It’s harder to avoid the noise,” Blake admitted. “But he’s shown he’s capable of managing it in spurts here.”

The pressure to perform in pinstripes is real—and for pitchers who thrive on precision, even the smallest mental slip can spiral fast.

A Glimmer of Hope During the Summer Stretch

Between May 7 and July 13, Williams finally looked like the guy the Yankees hoped they had traded for.

Over that stretch, he posted a 1.90 ERA and went a perfect 9-for-9 in save chances, flashing his elite ceiling.

That run showed he can still be that dominant presence late in games—if the fastball is working.

What Comes Next: A Reset in Lower-Leverage Roles

At this point, Devin Williams might need to recalibrate his mechanics and confidence in a lower-stakes environment.

The Yankees can’t afford to let him figure things out in the ninth inning anymore—not with a playoff race tightening.

If he can locate that fastball again, he can still be a force down the stretch. But right now, he’s fighting himself.

For a pitcher once considered untouchable in Milwaukee, it’s been a humbling ride in the Bronx so far.

Like a virtuoso pianist who suddenly can’t find middle C, Williams’ talent hasn’t disappeared—he just needs to rediscover his foundation.

