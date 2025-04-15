Yankees’ pitcher on his last leg pulls a rabbit out of the hat

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ starting rotation has been a revolving door through the early part of the 2025 season, and with Marcus Stroman landing on the injured list due to left knee inflammation, the team temporarily sidesteps one looming question — who gets bumped when Clarke Schmidt returns?

For now, the Yankees don’t have to make that call. Stroman’s IL stint buys them breathing room. But with Carlos Carrasco still hanging around and Schmidt ready to step in, the front office won’t be able to delay tough decisions for long.

Carrasco Steps Up When the Yankees Needed It Most

It’s no secret that Carrasco has been teetering on the edge. The 38-year-old came into Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals with a 5.94 ERA over 16.2 innings, walking a tightrope every time he’s taken the mound. His strikeouts are modest at 7.56 per nine, his ground ball rate has collapsed to 33.3%, and he’s been giving up home runs like it’s batting practice.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But then came Monday — a night where the Yankees badly needed stability.

Carrasco delivered five strong innings, allowing just one earned run and one hit. The lone blemish was a solo shot to Bobby Witt Jr. in the third inning. Other than that, Carrasco was composed, efficient, and did exactly what was asked of him. He struck out four and handed things over to a bullpen that shut it down from the sixth inning on.

For a team desperately trying to piece together innings with Gerrit Cole still recovering and the rest of the staff inconsistent, Carrasco’s unexpected gem was a lifeline.

Clarke Schmidt Ready to Slide Back In

With Stroman shelved, Schmidt’s return comes at the perfect time. He’s expected to rejoin the rotation shortly and will likely take Stroman’s place without any hiccups. That alleviates one decision for now — but it won’t be long before the Yankees are right back at the crossroads.

Carrasco’s leash is still short. One good outing doesn’t erase the broader struggles, and unless he strings together more performances like Monday’s, the Yankees might still have to consider cutting bait — especially with Will Warren continuing to show flashes and Schmidt’s spot secured.

Rotation Still Searching for Stability

The Yankees aren’t alone in their rotation challenges — April always brings surprises — but the lack of consistency across their starters is becoming a concern. Every few days, they’re flipping a coin, hoping for five clean innings.

Carrasco’s outing didn’t solve everything, but it bought some time. And in a rotation as unpredictable as this one, sometimes time is the most valuable thing you can ask for.