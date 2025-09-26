Yankees pencil super-utility man into the lineup for the first time since last week

The New York Yankees are stepping into their final regular-season series with everything still up for grabs. Three games against the Baltimore Orioles will determine whether this club captures back-to-back AL East crowns—or has to settle for the uncertainty of a Wild Card berth.

At 91-68, the Yankees are locked in a dead heat with the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently hold the season tiebreaker. For Aaron Boone’s squad, the math is as simple as it is unforgiving: finish the weekend with one more win than Toronto, and the division belongs to the Bronx. Anything less, and the Yankees will be taking the harder road.

This is the kind of pressure-cooker series where every decision, every at-bat, and every substitution can swing the season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Boone leans right-handed against Rogers

Friday night’s opener brings no soft landing. Baltimore sends Trevor Rogers to the mound, the dominant left-hander who has carved through lineups all season long with a 9-2 record and a stingy 1.35 ERA. Boone’s response was predictable but deliberate: a righty-heavy lineup designed to counter Rogers’ devastating stuff.

The headline change is at second base, where José Caballero returns to the starting nine for the first time since Sunday. Caballero has been one of the Yankees’ best under-the-radar stories, slashing his way to a 143 wRC+ while adding 14 stolen bases in just 37 games. His mix of offensive punch, defensive versatility, and speed on the bases has made him a sparkplug, even if Boone hasn’t always found him steady playing time.

This time, Caballero gets the nod at second, batting ninth. Anthony Volpe stays at shortstop, slotted into the seventh spot in the order, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. takes a rare breather to clear room. Boone has been hesitant to bench Volpe despite his streaky season, but Caballero’s numbers have made it increasingly difficult to justify keeping him on the bench.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt sets the tone at leadoff

The top of the order is loaded with star power. Paul Goldschmidt, who has been a steadying veteran presence down the stretch, will set the tone out of the leadoff spot. Behind him is Aaron Judge, as dangerous as ever, followed by Cody Bellinger in center. Giancarlo Stanton slots into the cleanup role.

Boone also turned to Amed Rosario at third base, a decision rooted in Rosario’s strong track record against left-handed pitching. That means Ryan McMahon takes a seat, while Austin Slater gets the call in left field, batting sixth. Rounding out the order is the trio of Volpe, catcher Austin Wells, and Caballero.

Warren carries the weight on the mound

As much as the lineup matters, the spotlight eventually turns to the mound. Will Warren, the young right-hander, gets the ball in what may be the most important start of his budding career. Warren has shown flashes of poise and resilience this year, and now he’ll be tested under the kind of pressure that can define a pitcher’s reputation.

The Yankees don’t need Warren to be perfect—they just need him to keep them in the fight against an Orioles lineup that has proven pesky all season. Every out he records buys Judge, Stanton, and the rest of the offense another chance to seize control of the game—and possibly the division.

High stakes, high drama

This is what the final weekend of a baseball season should feel like: two storied franchises, a division title on the line, and a fan base holding its breath with every pitch. The Yankees may not have left themselves much margin for error, but they still have a solid chance at capturing their second straight AL East crown.

Much like a marathon runner eyeing the finish line after 26 miles, New York has just one more push left. The opponent is tough, the stakes couldn’t be higher, but the opportunity is right in front of them.

Now it’s time to find out if the Yankees are built for the moment.