Yankees’ overlooked prospect still ‘in the mix’ to make Opening Day roster

With Giancarlo Stanton having elbow issues, the Yankees may have some more flexibility with their outfield and DH spots and one of the names who could factor into that equation is outfielder Everson Pereira.

Aaron Boone told reporters today that he will be working as a DH exclusively for the first part of Spring Training as he recovers from season-ending Tommy John Surgery from last May, but that he was in the mix for a roster spot. The right-handed hitting outfielder made his MLB debut in 2023 but struggled mightily to make contact and produce much offensively.

With a strong glove in the corner outfield with tons of power, the Yankees are hoping to see some positive signs from Pereira in 2025, as they could use some more right-handed depth on their bench.

Everson Pereira Could Grab a Spot on the Yankees in Camp

Things looked bright for Everson Pereira in 2023, as the young outfielder was able to rocket through the Minor Leagues and position himself to make his MLB debut. The 24-year-old had a 139 wRC+ with 18 home runs in 81 MiLB games in 2023, but once he got promoted to the big leagues he struggled to make much of an impact as he posted a 21 wRC+ and .233 OBP through 27 games.

Strikeouts were a very real problem for Pereira, who had a 38.8% K% and whiffed often especially in-zone, but the Yankees are hopeful that his bat can translate at the Major League level after those struggles. He’s hit baseballs north of 114 MPH and has some of the best raw power in the entire organization, but 2024 was cut short due to a UCL tear and he never got a chance to make it back to the show as a result.

This time, a healthy Everson Pereira could show the Yankees that he has made progress with his hit tool and that he can make a real impact on a contending team.

The Yankees have outfield depth with Trent Grisham on the roster, but the injury to Giancarlo Stanton raises some real questions about how they’ll utilize the DH spot. Perhaps Ben Rice, another young player in the organization, can step up and provide a big bat after displaying flashes of potential in 2025. If so, he would likely get assignments against RHP, but Everson Pereira could not only carve out reps as an outfielder, but a DH as well.

His glove in the outfield is really good, which is why the Yankees will be moving him back there once he recovers from his UCL surgery fully, and he can play some centerfield as well. The question simply remains whether he can make enough contact or not, as over the last two seasons we haven’t seen much progress in that department. His tools are loud enough to get looks from MLB scouts, but with just one year of options remaining, the clock is ticking on Everson Pereira.