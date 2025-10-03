Yankees outfielder expected to be ready for Division Series after injury scare

The New York Yankees didn’t just beat the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night — they silenced them. With a 4-0 win in the Bronx, the Yankees secured their spot in the AL Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. But while the victory was sweet, the moment that had Yankee Stadium holding its collective breath came not from a big hit or a crucial strikeout, but from Cody Bellinger hobbling down the line.

The outfielder who’s been central to New York’s offense all season gave the Yankees their first run, then later sent shockwaves through the crowd when he limped noticeably after a slide into home plate. In that instant, the postseason all eyes turned to Bellinger’s left foot.

Bellinger’s Early Impact

Bellinger, who turned in a strong regular season with 29 home runs, a 125 wRC+, and 4.9 fWAR, got the Yankees rolling in the fourth inning. His bloop double wasn’t the loudest hit of his career, but it was the kind that can change an October game. Moments later, he crossed the plate on Amed Rosario’s RBI single, giving New York an early edge.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was a classic Bellinger moment, with a big outcome. But his slide into home came at a cost.

The Limp That Stole the Spotlight

By the seventh inning, concern had spread across Yankee Stadium like a ripple in water. Bellinger grounded out and moved slowly down the line, clearly favoring his leg. Cameras, after that inning, then caught him pacing the infield before retreating to left field, almost as if he was testing whether he could handle the discomfort.

In a 4-0 playoff-clinching victory, this was the only thing capable of dimming the mood. Yankees fans have seen October dreams vanish before because of injuries — one limp can look like a fault line in the postseason.

Postgame Relief

Thankfully for New York, Bellinger himself calmed fears after the game. “He is receiving treatment but says he expects to be ready for ALDS Game 1,” reported MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X. That reassurance almost meant more to fans than the final box score.

Cody Bellinger (left foot) was limping tonight. He is receiving treatment but says he expects to be ready for ALDS Game 1. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) October 3, 2025

The Yankees can ill afford to lose Bellinger, whose left-handed bat adds balance to the middle of the lineup. Even in a quiet three-game set against Boston, where he faced mostly left-handed pitching and managed just a .583 OPS, his presence remained essential. Against Toronto, a staff stacked with right-handers, the numbers suggest he’s in line for a bounce-back performance.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Looking Ahead to Toronto

The Blue Jays may be AL East champions, but Bellinger remains a potential nightmare for them. If his foot holds up, he’ll be more than just a key piece — he could be the difference-maker.

Baseball in October often swings on razor-thin margins. One flare single, one diving catch, or even one ginger step can shift the balance of an entire series. For the Yankees, Thursday night’s win was about moving forward, but the image of Cody Bellinger testing his leg under the Bronx lights was a reminder of how fragile postseason hopes can be.

The good news? Bellinger looks ready. And if he’s ready, so are the Yankees.