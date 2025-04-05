Yankees’ outfielder dodges injury but is ruled out for Saturday’s game

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees weren’t about to take any unnecessary risks with their newly acquired outfielder, especially not this early in the season. On Saturday, they kept Cody Bellinger out of the starting lineup for a second straight game as he nurses some back soreness—something that’s reportedly not new to him but still requires careful monitoring.

Bellinger Testing the Waters

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Bellinger mentioned pregame that he felt good after getting in some swings in the cage and was available off the bench if needed. The plan is for him to potentially return to the starting lineup on Sunday, but the Yankees are being cautious. With a long season ahead and key pieces already out of the rotation, preserving Bellinger’s health has become a priority.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Back injuries can be tricky, like an old house creaking in the winter—nothing catastrophic, but you’re not ignoring it either. That’s exactly how the Yankees are treating this: managing the wear-and-tear before it becomes something worse.

What the Numbers Say

Through six games, the 29-year-old lefty slugger is hitting .238/.296/.381 with one home run and six RBIs. It’s not the scorched-earth start some were hoping for, but it’s a small sample size and Bellinger is known to heat up quickly once he finds his rhythm. His track record speaks volumes—when healthy, he can carry an offense for weeks at a time.

What’s helped cushion the blow during his absence is the explosion of offense elsewhere.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Judge and Grisham Hold Down the Fort

Aaron Judge is doing his usual “superhuman” impression, picking up the slack with a historic start to the year. Meanwhile, Trent Grisham has seized his opportunity to step in for Bellinger, flashing both leather and lumber. The former Gold Glove centerfielder went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in Thursday’s win and added another hit and two walks on Friday.

It’s a luxury to have a backup outfielder who defends like a highlight reel and is swinging a hot bat. While Bellinger recuperates, the Yankees aren’t skipping a beat, and Grisham is reminding everyone that he’s more than just depth.

If Bellinger is able to return Sunday and stays healthy moving forward, the Yankees will have no shortage of left-handed thunder to deploy. Until then, they’ll keep playing it smart, letting their MVP captain and a surprise contributor hold it down.