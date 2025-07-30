Yankees option valuable backup catcher to make room for Austin Slater

The New York Yankees didn’t make the flashiest move on Wednesday, but they might’ve made one of the smartest.

They swung a deal with the Chicago White Sox, landing veteran outfielder Austin Slater in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Gage Ziehl.

At first glance, it feels like a blip. But scratch beneath the surface, and it’s the kind of move contenders quietly win with.

Slater isn’t a headliner, but he’s a specialist—a guy who punishes left-handed pitching and holds his own defensively in all three outfield spots.

Gage Ziehl Was a Costly Chip, But Slater Fits the Puzzle

Losing Gage Ziehl, a top-20 prospect in the system, is notable, especially given his recent development curve on the mound.

Still, this wasn’t a move for ceiling—it was a move for now. And right now, the Yankees needed a righty bat badly.

Slater offers that and more. He’s a career .270 hitter against lefties (with a .798 OPS) and has experience in high-leverage spots off the bench.

In October, when matchups matter most, he’s exactly the kind of piece that can tip a close game the Yankees’ way.

Think of him like a Swiss Army knife—compact, often overlooked, but incredibly useful when the situation turns tense.

Roster Shuffle Sends Escarra to Triple-A

To clear space for Slater on the active roster, the Yankees sent backup catcher J.C. Escarra down to Triple-A.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Added OF Austin Slater (#29) to the active roster.

• Optioned C J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 30, 2025

The choice was more about logistics than performance. Escarra still has minor league options, which made the move easier.

The alternative would’ve been Oswald Peraza, but he’s out of options and would’ve needed to clear waivers—a huge risk.

The Yankees clearly weren’t ready to give up on Peraza, knowing another team would scoop him up instantly if waived.

Escarra, 30, has only posted an 80 wRC+ at the plate, but he’s quietly been solid behind the dish and respected in the clubhouse.

Boone Still Believes in Escarra

Manager Aaron Boone recently praised Escarra’s catching skills and game-calling, even hinting he could start on another team.

His demotion isn’t a knock on talent—it’s a numbers game in a tight deadline window with little margin for error.

With Escarra down, Ben Rice steps into the backup catcher role behind Austin Wells, at least for the short term.

It’s an unorthodox move, especially considering Rice is more of a first baseman, but the Yankees need flexibility right now and he can play catcher.

And that flexibility may not last long. If the Yankees pull off another move before Thursday’s deadline, Rice’s name could come up.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Could Another Move Be Coming?

Escarra and Rice both have subtle trade buzz around them, though it seems unlikely New York would part with both.

The Yankees know catcher depth is vital, especially when gearing up for a playoff push with injury risks looming large.

But if a rival team comes calling and makes a strong offer, don’t be surprised to see one dealt in the next 24 hours.

The front office has been aggressive, and adding Slater is a sign they’re building out the margins of this roster carefully.

Big names grab headlines, but moves like this win postseason games—and the Yankees know it.

As the deadline clock ticks, this might not be the last curveball they throw before the buzzer sounds.

