Yankees Opening Day starter still up in the air

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For four straight years, Gerrit Cole was the guy. When the New York Yankees needed a pitcher to set the tone on Opening Day, he was their man—until last season, when elbow inflammation knocked him out of the role and Nestor Cortes had to step in.

This time, the situation is much worse. Not only will Cole miss Opening Day again, but he won’t be available for 2026’s season opener after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees’ Carefully Laid Plans? Ruined

The Yankees had everything lined up. Cole’s throwing schedule was mapped out to perfection, placing him on the mound for March 27. Now, that plan has been completely derailed, and the team is left scrambling to figure out who gets the honor—or, depending on how you look at it, the burden—of starting the season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The obvious choice is Max Fried, the newly minted $218 million man who was signed to help anchor the rotation. But it’s not that simple. Manager Aaron Boone has already hinted that the timing of Cole’s injury complicates things, possibly making it tough to slot Fried in on that day.

Moving him up a day might not be ideal, and Boone said the team is still working through its options.

The Alternatives: A Less-Than-Ideal Hand

With Cole gone and Luis Gil sidelined for three months, the Yankees have a shrinking list of choices. If Fried isn’t the answer, they’ll have to look at Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, or Clarke Schmidt.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Rodon, who had a forgettable first season in pinstripes but improved last year before disappointing again in the Fall Classic, would love a shot at redemption, but it’s unclear if the Yankees trust him with the ball on Day 1.

Stroman has plenty of experience but isn’t considered an ace. Then there’s Schmidt, who is talented but still unproven in a role like this.

With Opening Day fast approaching, the Yankees find themselves in an awkward position. The guy they wanted isn’t available, and the guy who makes the most sense might not line up. Now, they have to make a choice—and it probably won’t be an easy one.