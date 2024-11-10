Yankees open up huge question at leadoff spot

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

With Gleyber Torres set to test free agency, the New York Yankees find themselves needing a new solution for the lead-off spot in their lineup. Torres wasn’t the first choice for the role heading into 2024, as the team initially envisioned Anthony Volpe taking on the responsibility.

Unfortunately, Volpe struggled with consistency throughout the season, forcing the Yankees to explore other options. After trying out several players, they ultimately settled on Torres. While his first half of the season was lackluster, he turned things around in the second half, significantly boosting his stock, especially with a strong playoff performance.

The 27-year-old appeared in 154 games, hitting .257/.330/.378 with 15 homers, 63 RBIs, and a 104 wRC+. As the lead-off hitter, Torres posted a .283/.350/.405 slash line, including a .755 OPS, six homers, and 22 RBIs. He struck out only 50 times over 237 at-bats, demonstrating his efficiency at the top of the order. Losing Torres leaves a noticeable offensive gap at second base, but the Yankees believe they have a viable replacement in one of their homegrown prospects.

Caleb Durbin: Yankees’ Promising Prospect

General manager Brian Cashman has indicated that prospect Caleb Durbin could be a potential solution. The 24-year-old, who is still pre-arbitration, spent 82 games in Triple-A last season, showing impressive development.

Durbin hit .287/.396/.471, recording 10 homers, 60 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. He stands out for his elite plate discipline, rarely swinging and missing, and consistently getting on base at a high clip. The Yankees value his ability to pair strong on-base skills with excellent base running. If Durbin can maintain a 35% on-base rate and steal 30 or more bases per season, he has the potential to thrive as the team’s lead-off hitter. With a small strike zone and strong contact abilities, Durbin has drawn comparisons to Jose Altuve.

Statistically, Durbin possesses a balanced combination of contact, discipline, and occasional power, making him a promising candidate for the lead-off spot at the MLB level.

Easing Durbin into the Role

The Yankees may opt to introduce Durbin gradually, allowing him to gain confidence by starting in different spots in the batting order. The organization views him as a possible long-term piece at second base, where he can immediately improve the team’s defense and base running.

Other Potential Options

The Yankees could also consider other candidates for the lead-off role. Top prospect Jasson Dominguez offers tremendous power and has shown potential as a productive MLB hitter. If Dominguez can find his rhythm, the Yankees may prefer to position him just ahead of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the lineup to maximize offensive firepower.

Another option is giving Volpe another opportunity to claim the lead-off spot. While he struggled with consistency earlier, Volpe displayed competitive at-bats during the postseason. If he can maintain a disciplined approach at the plate, he could work his way back into consideration for the lead-off role in the future.