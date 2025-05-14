Yankees’ once-promising prospect might not be slumping — he could just be snakebit

Sometimes, all it takes is opportunity and timing to change a player’s story.

For Oswald Peraza, the New York Yankees’ former top infield prospect, that moment is now.

After falling off the radar coming out of spring training, Peraza has suddenly been thrust back into the spotlight. And with the Yankees desperate for stability, he could be the difference between holding the line and falling behind.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A roster stretched thin by injuries

The Yankees’ infield has been ravaged over the past week.

Jazz Chisholm will be sidelined for weeks with a torn oblique, and Oswaldo Cabrera just fractured his ankle—an injury that could end his season entirely.

That leaves the team scrambling to piece together their infield with whatever’s left. DJ LeMahieu will likely take over third base, but the second base job now hangs squarely on Peraza’s shoulders.

It’s a pressure-filled role. But it also might be the chance Peraza has been waiting for.

The numbers don’t tell the whole story

On the surface, Peraza’s offensive numbers are underwhelming.

He’s hitting just .189/.259/.358 with a .617 OPS through limited playing time, including two home runs.

But digging deeper reveals something more promising.

His expected batting average sits at .237 and his expected slugging is .420—both significantly better than what the actual outcomes show. In short, he’s making decent contact, but the results haven’t followed.

It’s not about poor mechanics—it’s about bad luck.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Solid underlying metrics suggest a turnaround is coming

Peraza isn’t getting beat on bad pitches. He’s swinging at strikes and not chasing out of the zone frequently.

His average exit velocity is slightly above league average, and his barrel percentage is right around the middle of the pack.

That means the power is there—it just hasn’t shown up consistently yet.

He’s also in the 77th percentile in sprint speed, which could start turning more borderline hits into actual base knocks if he keeps putting the ball in play.

Defensive versatility is exactly what the Yankees need

In a moment like this, having a player who can competently cover multiple infield spots is invaluable.

Peraza has the ability to play shortstop, second base, and third base—all at a solid defensive level.

That flexibility gives manager Aaron Boone more options with an already depleted roster, especially while DJ LeMahieu continues ramping up after his return from injury.

The bat doesn’t have to be special. It just needs to stabilize.

The path forward is simple: more reps, more belief

For Peraza, this is no longer about potential—it’s about results.

The Yankees don’t need him to carry the offense. They just need him to be average.

And based on his expected stats, he’s trending in that direction. The key now is more consistent playing time and trust in the process.

Peraza’s moment has arrived. What he does with it could shape the Yankees’ season.

