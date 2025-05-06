Yankees’ oft-injured relief arm finally takes a step towards a comeback

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Yankees weather yet another storm of injuries and underwhelming bullpen outings, there’s at least a faint beam of hope cutting through the gray: Scott Effross is finally taking a step back onto the mound in a competitive environment. The right-handed reliever, whose journey has been more detour than highway, will begin a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Yankees.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

•Recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.



Additionally, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of INF DJ LeMahieu from… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 6, 2025

A Long Road Back

Effross’ troubles began back in late February with a Grade 2 hamstring strain—no minor tweak. This kind of injury isn’t just a pulled muscle; it’s a red light and a seat on the bench for weeks. The Yankees officially shelved him on March 26, right before Opening Day, knowing they’d have to go forward without him as they tried to piece together a functioning bullpen.

But just as he seemed to be getting back on track, the hamstring flared up again in early April. By the 4th, he was stuck in neutral, with no clear timeline. Then, almost like flipping a switch, the next day Yankees skipper Aaron Boone gave a spark of optimism—Effross was throwing again.

April brought few updates, but behind the scenes, the gears were turning. By the 28th, Effross was trending towards facing live hitters, marking a real step forward for someone who had been bouncing between setbacks.

Cautious Optimism, Not a Quick Fix

Now, with his rehab assignment underway, there’s reason to believe Effross could finally be inching toward the Bronx. But don’t hold your breath just yet. He’s logged just 3.1 total innings across the last two seasons, his time lost to elbow and back surgeries and now the hamstring issue. The Yankees are likely to take their time easing him back, ensuring that when he returns, it’s for good.

Unfinished Business Since the Cubs Deal

When the Yankees traded for Effross from the Cubs in 2022, the hope was that he’d bring a versatile, high-leverage arm to the mix. Instead, injuries have kept that promise tucked away in a manila folder marked “potential.” He’s shown flashes—just not enough of them. But with this latest step, Effross is inching back toward the big stage, ready to remind everyone what he’s capable of.

It’s still a few weeks away, but for a Yankees team in desperate need of bullpen stability, this isn’t just another rehab stint. It’s the beginning of a long-awaited return.