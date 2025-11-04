The New York Yankees are officially on the clock. With Cody Bellinger opting out of the final year of his contract, the front office faces a defining decision on whether to bring him back long-term or pivot toward a pricier, flashier option in Kyle Tucker.

Bellinger could’ve played out 2026 for $25 million, but he’s earned the right to seek more security after a stellar season in the Bronx. At 30 years old, he wants one last big contract — and the Yankees seem inclined to give it to him.

Bellinger’s 2025 impact can’t be overstated

Bellinger was everything the Yankees hoped for when they acquired him. He gave them consistency, power, and elite defense — all traits they’d lacked in recent years from their revolving door of outfielders.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Over 152 games, he hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. He was the steady heartbeat of a lineup that saw its share of slumps and injuries. Defensively, Bellinger added 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average, a reminder that his glove is still one of the best in baseball.

Whether he was tracking down a liner in center or scooping a short hop at first base, his versatility gave manager Aaron Boone breathing room — something that can’t be easily replaced.

Why the Yankees are leaning toward retention

It’s not hard to see why Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner want Bellinger back. He’s a proven fit, beloved by fans, and his price tag, while steep, is reasonable compared to what the elite market will command.

Reports suggest that a new deal could land somewhere in the six-year, $165–190 million range. That’s a far cry from what Kyle Tucker is expected to earn — potentially $300 million more over a longer term. Tucker might be the better all-around player, but Bellinger’s value-to-cost ratio makes him the more pragmatic choice.

It’s the kind of decision that reflects where the Yankees are as an organization. They’re still chasing a title, but they also need financial flexibility to patch other holes — particularly in the bullpen and at third base.

Tucker’s star power looms large

Still, it’s hard to ignore the temptation Tucker presents. At 28 years old, he’s one of the best left-handed bats in baseball, capable of changing a lineup overnight. The problem is cost. Committing that much money to one player would likely handcuff the Yankees elsewhere, especially as they navigate large contracts for Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

In the end, it may come down to philosophy. Do the Yankees push all their chips in for a superstar, or do they double down on balance and familiarity?

Bellinger isn’t just a great player — he’s a culture fit. He proved that last season. Now the question is whether Steinbrenner is ready to lock him in and build around the chemistry that finally started to take shape.