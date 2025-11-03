The finalists for the 2025 American League MVP have been revealed, and there’s little shock in the mix. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh, and Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez will compete for the league’s top individual honor when the winner is announced on November 13. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has already cast its votes, meaning all that’s left now is to open the envelope.

A Familiar Face in the MVP Race

For Yankees fans, seeing Aaron Judge’s name on the short list feels like a yearly tradition at this point. The captain once again put together a historic season, one that might have been even more impressive considering he battled through a flexor strain in late July. Despite that setback, Judge dominated nearly every major offensive category — leading the AL in fWAR (10.1), wRC+ (204), batting average (.331), and a host of others that underline just how complete his performance was.

His 53 home runs and 137 runs scored weren’t just gaudy numbers; they were reminders of the consistency and power that define Judge at his best. In a season where the Yankees’ offense often leaned on his production, he delivered night after night. When healthy, it’s hard to find another player who can influence a game quite like him.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Raleigh’s Breakout Pushes Judge

Still, Judge’s path to a third MVP isn’t guaranteed. Cal Raleigh, Seattle’s slugging catcher, made a thunderous case for himself by hitting 60 home runs and driving in 125 runs — both American League highs. His .948 OPS and 169 OPS+ would be elite for any player, but for someone managing the physical grind of catching daily, it borders on extraordinary.

Raleigh’s combination of power and defensive stability gave the Mariners a backbone all season long, keeping them in playoff contention. If the voters decide that positional value and workload should weigh heavily, Raleigh’s campaign could easily tip the scales.

Ramirez Still Elite, Even if Overlooked

Then there’s José Ramírez, the ever-reliable engine of the Guardians’ lineup. He quietly logged yet another 30–30 season — 30 home runs and 44 steals — with a 133 wRC+ and a 6.3 fWAR that ranked fourth in the AL.

Ramirez’s consistency almost works against him at this stage; he’s been so steady for so long that voters might take his brilliance for granted. But few players impact both sides of the ball with his balance of power, speed, and defense.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Judge’s Legacy and What Comes Next

For the Yankees, this moment is another reminder of how central Judge remains to everything they do. He’s already claimed MVP honors in 2022 and 2024, and another win would cement him as one of the most dominant players of his generation. Beyond the stats, his presence continues to define the identity of the franchise — a mix of power, leadership, and quiet intensity that drives New York’s expectations each year.

The MVP announcement on November 13 will decide whether Judge joins rare company as a three-time winner, or if Raleigh’s historic power surge writes a new chapter in baseball’s recent history. Either way, the Yankees star has already reminded everyone of what happens when he’s healthy: the MVP conversation starts and often ends with Aaron Judge.