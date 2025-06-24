Yankees’ offense is being dragged down by underperforming bat

The Yankees can’t afford to ignore offensive holes when every game feels like a battle for control in the American League East.

For weeks, the offense has been hot and cold — more often cold — and Austin Wells has become a growing concern.

The 25-year-old catcher came into the year with promise, but his bat hasn’t lived up to the hype just yet.

Wells is flashing power, but not much else

Through 62 games this season, Wells is hitting just .220 with a .280 OBP and .720 OPS — far below expectations.

The power is still showing up at times, with 11 home runs and a solid 83rd percentile hard-hit rate supporting that.

But plate discipline continues to be a major issue, with Wells chasing too many pitches and failing to draw enough walks.

When the Yankees are struggling to string together hits, a catcher who can’t control the strike zone becomes a liability.

Wells might still be one of the best defensive backstops in the league, but defense alone won’t fix a sputtering lineup.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Escarra is quietly outperforming expectations

Enter J.C. Escarra, the 30-year-old rookie who wasn’t on many radars but is starting to turn heads in a big way.

In just 30 games, Escarra is slashing .246/.338/.415 with a 112 wRC+, showcasing better contact and far superior plate awareness.

His 11.7% walk rate and 13% strikeout rate are elite — especially for a player just getting his feet wet at the major league level.

Escarra doesn’t bring the raw power Wells offers, but he’s producing smarter at-bats and making better decisions at the plate.

And that’s something the Yankees desperately need — someone who can stabilize the bottom of the order and flip the lineup over.

Defensive numbers also favor Escarra

What makes this decision even tougher is that Escarra has been just as good — if not better — defensively behind the plate.

Over 533 pitches caught, Escarra already owns three catcher framing runs and leads MLB with a 50.1% strike rate.

If extrapolated across Wells’ sample size, he would rank among the league’s most valuable defensive catchers — a massive hidden asset.

His ability to steal strikes, manage pitchers, and stay composed adds up quickly in games that are often decided by inches.

Escarra isn’t just riding a hot streak — he’s bringing real value in multiple facets of the game.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Time to balance the workload?

Wells still has upside, and June has been slightly better — but a .724 OPS is hardly enough to bury a competitor.

The Yankees have been loyal to Wells through growing pains, but Escarra has done more than enough to warrant a bigger share.

There’s no shame in splitting time more evenly, especially when the backup is arguably outplaying the starter in every way.

Sometimes, the smart move isn’t the bold one — it’s simply rewarding performance and doing what’s best for the team.

