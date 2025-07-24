Yankees not interested in 3 heavily linked trade deadline targets

The New York Yankees were humbled in a sloppy, frustrating loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night in front of a packed away crowd.

Errors piled up, opportunities were wasted, and the infield once again showed why the front office needs to act — fast.

It wasn’t just a loss in the standings; it was a reminder that championship teams don’t get built on defensive misfires and empty bats.

With the trade deadline days away, reinforcements are needed, but it sounds like the Yankees are approaching things cautiously.

Yankees reportedly not high on top trade candidates

According to YES Network insider Jack Curry, the Yankees aren’t particularly interested in the three most talked-about infield targets.

“The Yankees do not have a lot of exuberance for some of the names that have been attached to them, Suárez, Hayes, McMahon.”

“They are a very detailed organization when they make these kinds of decisions,” Curry added before the game.

That insight takes some steam out of previous buzz surrounding Eugenio Suárez, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and Ryan McMahon as potential fits.

Each of those players brings different strengths, but none have checked enough boxes to earn New York’s full attention.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

If not them, then who?

If the Yankees are passing on those names, it’s fair to wonder who they’re targeting instead — especially with time ticking.

One name not mentioned but lurking in the background is Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the familiar 30-year-old utility man now with Pittsburgh.

Kiner-Falefa spent two seasons in the Bronx, offering solid defensive flexibility but never quite delivering with the bat.

This year, he’s slashing .271/.305/.382 — better average, same limited power — a contact-first profile that doesn’t change a game offensively.

Still, with DJ LeMahieu cut and the Yankees fielding a patchwork infield, Kiner-Falefa’s glove might be worth reconsidering.

Defense still matters — and IKF can help there

Kiner-Falefa has only played eight innings at third base this year, but last season he showed real value at the position.

Across just 354 innings at third, he posted five defensive runs saved and four outs above average — quietly excellent metrics.

That kind of production could tighten up the hot corner, where the Yankees have fumbled key moments far too often.

He’s not flashy, but he’s dependable — like a reliable wrench in a chaotic toolbox, he often fixes more than he breaks.

And in this Yankees season, stability might be more valuable than splashy upside.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Pitching still feels like the true deadline focus

Despite the chatter around the infield, most signs still point to the Yankees prioritizing pitching — both rotation and bullpen help.

Their recent struggles have stemmed more from inconsistency on the mound than just infield defense, despite the errors Wednesday night.

That said, ignoring the defensive issues entirely would be a mistake — especially in high-leverage October baseball.

If the front office can find a two-way contributor who doesn’t break the bank, it could shift the entire tone of the second half.