The New York Yankees have spent the early part of the offseason playing a dangerous game of chicken with Cody Bellinger, operating under the assumption that the 30-year-old outfielder is destined to return to the Bronx simply because it makes sense.

But while Hal Steinbrenner counts his pennies, the landscape has shifted violently beneath his feet. The moment the Mets traded Brandon Nimmo, they didn’t just clear a roster spot; they announced their entry into the Bellinger sweepstakes with a bullhorn.

We are no longer talking about a routine extension; we are staring down the barrel of a bidding war where the primary enemy resides in Queens, and they have the richest owner in sports.

It is easy to assume loyalty will win out, but money talks louder than pinstriped nostalgia.

The Yankees view Bellinger as a crucial piece of their puzzle—a versatile defender who can patrol all three outfield spots and provide elite insurance at first base—but the Mets view him in high regard.

As the team heads into Orlando, the Yankees have two glaring holes as the Winter Meetings begin, and losing a star to the Dodgers or Phillies is painful, but watching Bellinger rake at Citi Field while wearing orange and blue would be another punch to the stomach.

The Mets Have a Void, and Jeff McNeil Isn’t Filling It

Let’s be real for a second: the Mets did not trade a franchise cornerstone like Nimmo just to hand the keys to Tyrone Taylor or let Jeff McNeil pretend to be an everyday outfielder again. They cleared that salary and roster space to hunt big game, and Bellinger fits their needs like a tailored suit. He offers the left-handed power that balances a lineup, the glove to cover the expansive gaps at Citi Field, and the versatility to spell whoever ends up playing first base in 2026.

This isn’t a leverage play by Scott Boras; it is a genuine threat. While the Yankees might be dreaming of other options, some wish list players could cost up to $427 million, like Kyle Tucker, making Bellinger the more “economical” choice even in a bidding war.

They have a gaping hole in left field and a fanbase that demands a star to replace the one they just shipped out. If the Yankees think they can lowball Bellinger because he “loves playing in New York,” they are ignoring the fact that there is another team in New York that pays significantly better.

A “Fallback Plan” That Put Up All-Star Numbers

The narrative that Bellinger is some sort of consolation prize needs to die immediately. We are talking about a guy who slashed .272/.334/.480 last season while launching 29 home runs in a lineup that desperately needed his protection behind Aaron Judge. He wasn’t just “good enough”; he was vital, providing the kind of contact-oriented slugging that this all-or-nothing roster usually lacks.

If he walks, the Yankees might be forced to rely on unproven internal options, hoping Spencer Jones has an opportunity to steal a roster spot, which is a massive gamble for a team in win-now mode.

Bellinger’s camp knows exactly what they have, and they are using every weapon in their arsenal to drive the price up. Bob Nightengale of MLB.com noted the specific angle being pushed: “Bellinger’s camp is reminding everyone who’ll listen that he’s just 1 ½ years older than Tucker, 28. The Yankees still are the favorites to bring him back, but the Mets are in play, and he’s a fallback plan for teams like the Phillies and Blue Jays.” That reminder is crucial—Bellinger isn’t an aging veteran on the decline; he is a prime asset with a game that ages gracefully.

Looking Ahead: Hal Needs to Sign the Check

The Yankees have two paths forward: they can pay the market rate to keep a proven commodity who thrives in the Bronx pressure cooker, or they can gamble that the Mets will blink first. But with Steve Cohen involved, waiting is a fool’s game. The Yankees cannot afford to enter Spring Training with a hole in the outfield and the knowledge that their former star is playing for the crosstown rivals.

This negotiation is the first real test of the offseason for the Yankees’ front office. They need to stop worrying about whether they can extend Bellinger and start worrying about what happens if they don’t. The checkbook needs to open, and it needs to open now, because the 7 Train is running express, and it’s coming for the Yankees’ roster.