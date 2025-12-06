We have spent three years treating Jasson Dominguez like the crown jewel of the Yankees‘ farm system, the switch-hitting savior destined to patrol center field for the next decade. But while “The Martian” has been the headline, a 6-foot-6 monster has been quietly kicking down the door in Scranton, and frankly, the noise is getting too loud to ignore.

Spencer Jones just finished a season where he hit 35 home runs and swiped 29 bags, posting a .571 slugging percentage that screams “middle of the order.”

Fans are still heavily skewed toward Dominguez because we love the narrative of the international prodigy, but sentiment is shifting as the reality of the roster sets in. The hard truth is that while the Yankees are busy trying to figure out if they should back up the Brinks truck for Kyle Tucker or extend Cody Bellinger, they have an internal solution that might make one of their “untouchables” expendable. It’s time to have the uncomfortable conversation: Spencer Jones might just be the better fit for this roster right now.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Billion-Dollar Outfield Shuffle

The current outfield picture is a crowded mess of talent and question marks, with Aaron Judge anchoring the unit in right and Trent Grisham accepting the $22 million qualifying offer to remain in center. Reports suggest Brian Cashman is still grinding on a Cody Bellinger extension, and if that falls through, the checkbook is wide open for Kyle Tucker.

If Bellinger returns or Tucker signs, there is only one spot left: the fourth outfielder who eventually takes over a starting role. We’ve assumed that seat belongs to Dominguez, but Jones offers a specific skill set—elite left-handed power and legitimate defensive range—that complements a team that relies heavily on belting homers over the short right porch in the Bronx.

A “Strikeout Problem” or a Power Bargain?

Let’s address the elephant in the room immediately: Spencer Jones struck out 35.4% of the time last season. That number is ugly on paper, and the “old school” baseball crowd will tell you it’s unsustainable, but those people aren’t watching the modern game. When Aaron Judge won Rookie of the Year in 2017, he struck out at a 30.7% clip; in his 2016 cup of coffee, it was over 44%. If you provide elite damage on contact, the strikeouts are simply the cost of doing business. He only dipped below 30% in his fourth season in the majors.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

One National League scout put it perfectly to the New York Post: “You’ll have to live with the strikeouts, but that size and strength don’t come around often.” The Yankees don’t need Jones to win a batting title; they need him to launch balls into the second deck and play credible defense. If he hits .240 with 35 homers, nobody in the Bronx is going to care how many times he walks back to the dugout, especially when he’s also stealing 30 bases a year.

Why the Martian Might Be Trade Bait

Here is where the debate gets spicy. Jones is already a superior defensive outfielder and a more instinctive base runner than Dominguez, who has looked shaky with his routes and jumps since returning from surgery. In a world where the Yankees need to reinforce the pitching staff or upgrade a specific spot, Dominguez is the shiny chip that could headline a deal, while Jones slides seamlessly into the outfield rotation.

Jones knows the stakes, telling SNY’s Michelle Margaux recently, “Being able to be more consistent month-to-month, that was the biggest thing for me… A lot of confidence and something I look forward to bringing in next year.” He’s tweaking the swing, cutting the strikeouts, and physically maturing into a player who looks ready for the bright lights. If Jones wins that fourth outfielder spot in Spring Training, the “Martian” era might end before it ever truly began in the Bronx, and honestly, that might be the best move for a team trying to win a ring today.



