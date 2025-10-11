Yankees News, Oct 11-12: Bellinger tosses $25 million aside, a legendary rotation in the works

Yankees’ ‘most likely scenario’ is coughing up $150 million for star outfielder

The Yankees face a critical decision: re-sign Cody Bellinger after his breakout 2025 campaign (.272/.334/.480, 29 HR, 125 wRC+) or pivot to a younger option like Kyle Tucker. The article examines how that $150 million gap could define their offseason.

Yankees could opt to drop a $400 million mega contract on star outfielder

With Bellinger opting out, New York might swing big to acquire Kyle Tucker. Tucker’s consistency, youth, and fit in Yankee Stadium make him a tempting target — even if it means chasing a deal north of $400 million.

The Yankees’ 2026 starting rotation might be legendary

Despite losing Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to injury, the Yankees saw Max Fried and Carlos Rodon step up—and rookie Cam Schlittler emerge. With those arms returning healthy, 2026 could feature one of baseball’s deepest and most feared rotations.