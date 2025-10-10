The Yankees’ 2026 starting rotation might be legendary

The New York Yankees didn’t have their ace when the 2025 season began, and for a while, it looked like their pitching staff might unravel before it even had a chance. Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery in spring training, a few months after, Clarke Schmidt followed the same path. It was a nightmare scenario for a team built around elite starting pitching.

But instead of collapsing, the Yankees found new life.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Max Fried’s arrival steadied the ship

When the Yankees signed left-hander Max Fried in free agency, they knew they were getting a front-line arm. What they didn’t expect was for him to anchor a rotation missing its heartbeat. Fried delivered one of the best seasons of his career, throwing a personal-best 195.1 innings with a 2.86 ERA.

He brought a calm and consistency to the rotation that the Yankees desperately needed, often stopping losing streaks before they started. Every five days, Fried felt like a safety net, the kind of pitcher who can shift a team’s mood just by walking to the mound.

Carlos Rodon finally found his stride

If Fried was the steady hand, Carlos Rodon was the statement piece. After two frustrating years in the Bronx, he finally looked like the ace the Yankees paid for when they gave him a six-year, $162 million contract in 2023.

Rodon also logged 195.1 innings, finishing with a 3.09 ERA. His strikeouts dipped slightly, but his command and confidence surged. His fastball regained its late life, and his slider — when it’s biting — became nearly unhittable again. There were moments this season when Rodon looked like the same pitcher who once dominated hitters in Chicago, the kind who pitches angry and leaves hitters shaking their heads on the walk back to the dugout.

A young star is emerging in Cam Schlittler

The Yankees didn’t just survive 2025 because of their veterans. They also discovered a potential star in 24-year-old Cam Schlittler. The rookie right-hander became a revelation, finishing the regular season with a 2.96 ERA over 73 innings and an impressive strikeout rate.

Then came the postseason, where Schlittler stole the spotlight. He threw 14.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs, good for a 1.26 ERA, looking like a pitcher who wasn’t intimidated by the moment. His fastball touches the upper 90s, and he mixes in a sinker and cutter that both play off each other beautifully. If he can sharpen his curveball, it could give him four legitimate out pitches — a nightmare for hitters and a dream for the Yankees’ staff.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The road ahead looks loaded

Next season, the Yankees could have one of the deepest rotations in baseball. With Cole set to return healthy, Fried and Rodon at the top of their game, and Schlittler ready for a full workload, they’ll enter 2026 with legitimate ace-level talent in multiple spots.

Even beyond that, the depth is staggering. Clarke Schmidt could return late next season, while Will Warren and Luis Gil remain waiting in the wings, both capable of starting or stepping into bullpen roles if needed.

It’s a luxury few teams can afford. The Yankees now find themselves in a position where they could even trade from their strength to address other needs this offseason. Quality pitching is always the sport’s most valuable currency, and New York suddenly has plenty of it.

After a year of adversity and adjustment, the Yankees’ rotation looks like it’s ready to dominate again — this time with enough arms to withstand anything thrown their way.