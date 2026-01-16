After Kyle Tucker signed a mammoth contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the spotlight now focuses on Cody Bellinger. The New York Yankees want him, and according to Jon Heyman, they are now open to adding a second opt-out clause to their contract offer. Meanwhile, the pursuit of Freddy Peralta continues to intensify. Let’s examine every relevant piece of news!

The Yankees are willing to add a 2nd opt-out to Cody Bellinger contract

The Yankees’ pursuit of Cody Bellinger remains very much alive, but it’s clear the negotiation has shifted from dollars to structure. With a five-year, $155 million offer on the table and Scott Boras pushing for seven years, New York is exploring creative ways to bridge the gap — most notably by adding another opt-out.

That flexibility could give Bellinger multiple chances to reenter free agency while allowing the Yankees to keep the overall commitment in check, similar to the opt-out framework they once used with Gerrit Cole.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Despite outside noise about pivots and fallback plans, Bellinger is still the Yankees’ top priority, and both sides remain engaged. Potential alternatives like Nico Hoerner or Luis Robert exist on paper, but Hoerner in particular would require a massive trade package. For now, the Yankees appear focused on bending the contract shape rather than walking away, signaling how motivated they are to make a reunion work without losing leverage.

READ MORE

Yankees’ trade pursuit of Freddy Peralta is heating up

The Yankees’ pitching plans may be accelerating quickly, with Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta emerging as a serious trade target. After adding Ryan Weathers, Brian Cashman is reportedly exploring a true blockbuster that would land a proven frontline starter capable of stabilizing a rotation riddled with risk. Peralta’s 2025 season — highlighted by elite strikeout numbers and ace-level consistency — would immediately change the Yankees’ postseason outlook.

The obstacle, as always, is cost. Milwaukee is expected to demand premium talent, with top prospects like Spencer Jones or Elmer Rodriguez likely at the center of any deal. While Weathers could theoretically be included, the Yankees are reluctant to move him so soon after acquiring him. The calculus is simple: prospects hurt to lose, but Peralta represents certainty. If the Yankees are serious about maximizing Aaron Judge’s prime, this is the kind of aggressive move that defines a true all-in push.

READ MORE

Yankees sign two shortstops and three catchers as international period opens; more players are on the way

The Yankees’ 2026 international signing class reflects restraint, not ambition — and that was by design. Entering the signing period with the smallest bonus pool in baseball and navigating a transition in their international scouting leadership, the organization focused on targeted, defensive-minded talent rather than headline-grabbing splurges. Five signings, anchored by shortstops from the Dominican Republic and catchers from Venezuela, underscored a philosophy rooted in projection and long-term value.

Dec 7, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; New York Yankees logo during the MLB winter meetings at Gaylord Opryland Resort . Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Catcher Kenneth Melendez stands out as the most intriguing name, drawing praise for both his offensive upside and advanced defensive traits. More broadly, the class highlights how the Yankees are recalibrating while rivals like the Mets flex financial muscle on the international stage. This group won’t impact the Bronx anytime soon, but Jan. 15 was never about immediate returns — it was about maintaining footing during a period of organizational transition and waiting for better opportunities ahead.

READ MORE