The New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger want very different things regarding his next contract, but at least the parties seem open to getting something done. Two possibilities here would be a player option and a large signing bonus, but it’s good to see the two sides talking. Meanwhile, they have checked in with the Chicago White Sox about the availability of center fielder Luis Robert Jr. as an alternative. Let’s examine Tuesday’s news!

Yankees and Cody Bellinger are trying unique ideas to bridge contract gaps

The Yankees and Cody Bellinger remain engaged in ongoing contract talks, even after internal expectations suggested he might sign elsewhere. Rather than increasing their core offer, the Yankees are exploring creative ways to enhance the deal’s appeal, including a player option or a sizable signing bonus.

Both mechanisms would raise the contract’s practical value without significantly impacting the team’s luxury tax concerns.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A player option could allow Bellinger to re-enter free agency while still in a strong earning window, while a signing bonus would deliver upfront money without long-term payroll complications. The Yankees’ reluctance to budge on guaranteed years or salary has led to visible leaks and contingency planning, but negotiations are still alive. Whether these added incentives are enough to close the gap will determine if a reunion ultimately materializes.

The Yankees could consider a $20 million upside play as a pivot

As a fallback plan, the Yankees have checked in on Luis Robert Jr. in trade discussions, viewing him as a potential upside play if Bellinger signs elsewhere. Despite two underwhelming offensive seasons, Robert’s tools remain intriguing, especially when factoring in improved plate discipline, strong underlying metrics, and elite defense. The Yankees believe a change of scenery could unlock a rebound.

Robert’s platoon splits make him a potential complement to Jasson Dominguez, creating a dynamic left-field arrangement with speed and power on both sides. However, the financial and prospect costs are significant, and Chicago’s asking price has already cooled interest from several teams. The Yankees are weighing whether that risk is preferable to standing pat or settling for a lesser free-agent solution.

The Yankees’ are spitting in Aaron Judge’s face as prime years dwindle

The Yankees’ cautious offseason approach has drawn sharp criticism as Aaron Judge continues to perform at a historic level. While Judge carries the roster with MVP-caliber production, the front office appears content with marginal upgrades and cost containment, a philosophy that clashes with the urgency of a championship window that is clearly finite. The result is a roster overly dependent on Judge while rivals aggressively load up.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Missed opportunities, such as passing on Alex Bregman and hesitating on Bellinger, have left the lineup thin and the pitching staff fragile. With key bullpen losses and a rotation built on health gambles, the Yankees risk squandering another prime season of their franchise cornerstone. The critique is simple: saving money won’t define this era—wasting a legend’s prime will.

